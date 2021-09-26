Sunday, September 26, 2021
News

Vin Diesel: Paul Walker Tribute

Vin Diesel paid tribute to Paul Walker on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The actor died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, and Vin – his ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star – posted a touching tribute to him on his Instagram account. The actor will keep his former film colleague in his heart forever.

In addition to a joint photo, the Hollywood star wrote: “Seven years … Not a day goes by … All love, always.” Paul’s daughter Meadow replied to Vins’ post on Instagram. She wrote: “My eternal angel. My two protectors and supporters. He is always with us. So blessed to call him dad and best friend. Endless love.”




Meadow, 22, also posted her own tribute on social media, describing her father as her “best buddy” on Instagram. She shared a child’s picture of herself sitting on Papa Paul’s lap. She wrote: “It is crazy to remember that day in sadness. Today is a celebration of the love and happiness that you have brought to the world. Here is a photo of my best buddy and me napping.”

