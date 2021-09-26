Vin Diesel is now making music and this is his first song

Released 09/30/2020 8:52 AM

2020 has been a strange year so far. You don’t even wonder when Vin Diesel comes around the corner with a song. And that’s good too!

Of course music is a matter of taste and Vin Diesel of course had an easy start in the music business thanks to his fame. This is how Kygo produced the song, which you can clearly hear and the vocals were probably also professionally edited by Diesel. But the end result is impressive. Maybe not to everyone’s taste, but much better than the musical attempts of many other stars.









Some time ago, the Hollywood star announced that he wanted to release an entire album. It is still unclear whether that is still the plan or whether it will stay with the single for the time being. But if you have always wondered what a Vin Diesel song would sound like, you finally have an answer. “Feel Like I Do” is the name of the song that can be streamed on Spotify as well as on YouTube.

But if you’re worried about Vin Diesel’s acting career, I don’t have to worry. In the next few years we will see more than enough Vin Diesel on the big screen. In addition to “Fast And Furious 9”, Diesel will also appear in “Avatar” 2 and 3. Also, “xXx 4” is said to be in the works and the actor will continue to lend his voice to Groot from the Guardians Of The Galaxy. At the beginning of the year, Vin Diesel also appeared in the first film adaptation of a Valiant comic. In “Bloodshot”, Vin Diesel plays an immortal mercenary who, with the help of nanotechnology, is made into the perfect killing machine for completing secret missions for the government. Due to the corona crisis, “Bloodshot” could not be seen by many viewers in the cinemas and so most viewers can look forward to a new film when “Bloodshot” starts on a streaming service.