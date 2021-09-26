Video exposed: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello make out!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have released their new hot Latino single ‘Señorita’. The duo made it exciting earlier this week with a 21-second teaser that they posted on Tuesday (June 18) for their fans on Instagram. In the clip they play lovers and can be seen almost kissing. The ‘Havana’ performer and Canadian Adonis re-enacted scenes from the romantic comedy ‘Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights’, including hot dance scenes and a sequence that shows the shirtless singer laying the singer on the floor around her to kiss.

The short film ends when the beauty goes back to the diner to work after waiting in vain on a bench for the beau. The music video was directed by Dave Meyers and the song was written by Andrew Watt, Benny Blanco, Ali Tamposi, Charli XCX, Jack Patterson and Cashmere Cat. The song is the follow-up to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ from 2015, which can be heard on Shawn’s ‘Handwritten’ LP. Recently, the pop stars denied rumors that they were dating. Camila is in a relationship with British dating guru Matthew Hussey and Shawn is said to be single at the moment. The 22-year-old former Fifth Harmony member is busy working on the sequel to her 2018 solo album, while the 20-year-old songwriter is writing new music for his fourth studio album, due out later this year. ‘Señorita’ can now be heard on all major streaming services.









The collaboration, which is the sequel to the 2015 track ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, is featured on Shawn’s ‘Handwritten’ LP. Camilla Cabello is with UK dating guru Matthew Hussey and recently collaborated with Mark Ronson on Find U Again on his Late Night Feelings LP. They are currently working on new music. The former ‘Fifth Harmony’ member is busy working on the follow-up to his 2018 solo album, while the successful songwriter Shawn Mendes is writing the music for his fourth studio album, which will be released at the end of this year and the follow-up to the eponymous album LP from last year is. Already read? Was Shawn Mendes sexually molested by this YouTuber?