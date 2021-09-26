Sunday, September 26, 2021
Video: Dwayne Johnson: Cute “spaghetti fairy” excuse from his daughter

By Sonia Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Daughter Tiana ravages the kitchen

Tiana Johnson keeps her father Dwayne Johnson busy.

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sees the chaos in the kitchen, his two-year-old daughter tells him it was the “Spaghetti Fairy” and again skillfully lies to her father when it happens again in the video.




Dwayne Johnson, 48, probably can’t refuse his youngest daughter, Tiana, two. With these round googly eyes, one or the other excuse is also allowed. Especially with the latest chaos, where the actor is stubbornly trying to figure out who is responsible for the mess.

Dwayne Johnson: His daughter tells him a lie

Dwayne is very amused by his daughter’s behavior and how she’s trying to talk her way out of the pasta chaos in the kitchen. Will the “spaghetti fairy” help her so that she doesn’t have to clean up the mess she’s made? You can see the cute shot of how little Tiana is obviously dizzy and how Dwayne reacts to it in the video.

Source used:Instagram.com

