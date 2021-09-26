TV Movie TV Program Today – TV Program

Sunday, September 26, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
TV Movie presented the complete television program: Everything that is on TV today, tomorrow or in the next few days is clear, comprehensive and up-to-date. There is also news, TV tips and the Hot 7 of the day, as well as information on TV shows and series, current movies and an overview of DVD and Blu-ray releases.

The complete television program – from ARD to ZDF

At TV Movie you will find the television program of all channels available in Germany, from ARD, ZDF, Pro7, RTL and Sat.1 to the Pay TV offer from Sky. Of course, TV Movie also provides information about the programs of smaller broadcasters, for example about third parties on ARD such as SWR, NDR, WDR and RBB and other channels such as 3sat, ZDFneo, Einsfestival and Einsplus.

From the Pro7 feature film to the RTL crime series

The television program can also be easily browsed by category, so everyone can find their series, feature film or documentary soap of their choice. Which commissioners are investigating on TV today? Which fates are processed in the documentary soap? And what is happening today in the doctor series at Pro7? The television program from TV Movie provides the answers. The topics in the ARD guide, the current magazine on ZDF, today’s episode of the crime series on RTL – all of this can be found out with just a few clicks through the television program. For many programs there is more information on topics, content, presenters or actors, as well as pictures, trailers and the reviews of the film editors for the game and TV films.

The news is over, but what’s on TV after that? One click takes you to the main evening program – the “8:15 pm on TV” button takes you directly to the programs that are flickering across the screen after the daily news in Germany. Whether it is a feature film, crime series or magazine, whether public service, private broadcaster or pay TV – you will not miss anything with the television program from TV Movie. The best prerequisite for enjoying the evening TV in a relaxed manner. And those who register in the community can discuss the television program with other viewers online afterwards.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
