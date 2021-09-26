“Toni Erdmann”: Jack Nicholson is planning a remake of German Oscar hope

The guests: With around 1000 people, it is probably the largest event of the festival. Actors, politicians, lobbyists, screenwriters, directors. We met Peter Simonischek, Alexandra Neldel, Lucas Gregorowicz, Nik Xhelilaj, Corinna Harfouch, Jella Haase, Anke Engelke, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Wim Wenders, Armin Rohde, Jan Josef Liefers, Nicolette Krebitz, Tom Tykwer. Do we all have to write 1000?

The location: The state representation of North Rhine-Westphalia in Berlin-Tiergarten. Lush floral decorations, casual bars and chic designer chairs have deprived the quite spacious area of ​​its congress hall character.

The look: Skirt and blouse, jeans and T-shirt, cocktail dress: once again a colorful mix typical of the Berlinale. We’re still waiting for the evening when we finally know what exactly to wear. Fancy a 90s theme party?

The mood: More serious than at previous Berlinale parties, but not necessarily worse. After the first few evenings of the film festival crashing, it was time for serious business talk. Young actress Lea van Acken (“The Diary of Anne Frank”) was in an interview with FOCUS Online, for example, enthusiastic that the Berlinale jury was so political at the press conference this year and their (not exactly positive) opinion on US President Trump expressed it so openly. Brave!









Sentence of the evening: After the fourth party evening in a row, many guests were already out of breath (and the dark circles under the eyes). Hence: “How many more days do you have to hold out?”

Drink of the evening: This time everyone was on the classic route: red wine. Also goes best with political-philosophical discussions.

“I am the original”

It was whispered: Will the “Toni Erdmann” team around leading actor Peter Simonischek win the Oscar in two weeks? Film- und Medienstiftung NRW managing director Petra Müller: “We keep our fingers crossed for him, director Maren Ade and her film team!” Allegedly Hollywood star Jack Nicholson wants to adapt the tragic comedy for the international market – with himself in the lead role! When asked about this, Simonischek remained cool: “I would like to watch him do it. With the peace of mind that I am the original. “