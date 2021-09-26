Tom Hanks enthusiastic about young German actress

Tom Hanks (64) raves about this German star! The Hollywood star has already had an impressive career and has worked with pretty much every major film star in the past few decades. One would think that the actor is no longer too easy to impress – but a young German star has now done it: Tom is totally enthusiastic about the 12 year old Helena Zengel (12).

The young actress got hold of a role at the side of the 64-year-old in the new western “News from the World” – and knocked the Hollywood veteran with her acting skills: “I think actors are born. You can’t learn how to be an actor, you just are. Her silence, her eyes, her instincts – she may not be aware of the rules of acting, but indirectly she already knows them.”he said aloud Universal about his young co-star. For Tom Has Helena simply an “incredible power of expression”.

Tom however, is not the first to be Helena can inspire with her acting skills. Already through her role in the film “Systemsprenger” she cast a spell over all film critics and viewers. For this film, she was awarded a German Film Prize for best actress, among other things.









Helena Zengel at a press conference on “Systemsprenger”

Tom Hanks, actor

Helena Zengel at the Berlinale, 2019

