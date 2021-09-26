This is how Natalie Portman exposed the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were the first major Hollywood party to take place after the #metoo movement and the many sexual assault and harassment scandals. Many of the female and male guests wore black that evening to symbolize their protest. Oprah Winfrey also gave a riveting speech in which she spoke out in favor of minorities, the impoverished, women, truth and “actually” very simple human decency.









Another kind of sexism

Natalie Portman, on the other hand, addressed another type of sexism that is deeply anchored in our society, subconscious sexism. She announced the nominees in the “Best Director” category and made a statement in two words that unsettled the entire hall. “Here are the purely masculine Nominees “(” Here are the all-times nominees “). Although it was certainly not intended that only men were nominated again, it does show that men enjoy a different reputation in our society – and Natalie Portman brought the problem to the point with her perfectly targeted swipe.

Because all the nominees were men, although this year there were enough impressive works by women directors to choose from. For example the film “Wonder Woman”: It proved that films with a female superhero (Gal Gadot) and a director (Patty Jenkins) bring in just as much, if not more, in the box office than with a male hero – and inspire the critics.