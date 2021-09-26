The woman who never gives up – Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown

This woman is a volcano that spews lava inside. Until it breaks out at some point. With all the tragic consequences. Like in “Titanic”, when Kate Winslet alias Rose endured the intrigues of the upper class for a long time, until Leonardo DiCaprio, as a young man from the lower class, finally helps her unleash and then has to die. Or darker and Oscar-winning in “Der Vorleser”: as a closed conductress, in love with a youngster, with a suppressed concentration camp past.

Hardly anyone in Hollywood plays this wrestling with their own abysses, with foreign and self-disgust, better than Kate Winslet. The culmination of her subtle art of representation can now be found in the seven-part crime series “Mare of Easttown”.

Kate Winslet sheds any hint of glamor

The British woman worked on the role of the small town policeman Mare for two years. Adding a US accent (the series is set near Philadelphia), and doing away with make-up and inexpensive clothing in an unpretentious manner. Just to shed any hint of glamor visually, which not only lacks your figure completely.

This Easttown, in which the entire series takes place, looks like a classic transit station. Without a town center, with faceless row houses and a population that cannot leave the provinces – just as little as from the opiates, the drugs. Director Craig Zobel and his local writer Brad Ingelsby manage to never overdraw this shabby area, not to indulge in the misery of the milieu. You meet the careworn characters here at eye level. Which doesn’t make their behavior better, but perhaps more understandable.

“Mare of Easttown”: Relentless directness

Mare, with her rough charm, with her ruthless directness not only has friends in Easttown. Because despite all her persistence, she was unable to find the missing daughter of her school friend Dawn (Enid Graham), who was suffering from cancer. The policewoman, who takes care of herself with ready-made meals and beer, is far from finding a solution, even in her own family.

Her marriage to Frank (David Denman) broke due to the suicide of her eldest son, she hardly speaks to the clever lesbian daughter Siobhan (Angourie Rice) and to her mother Helen (Jean Smart), who cares for the household and the grandson Drew (Izzy King) ) it crashes regularly.

The series takes a lot of time to realistically and psychologically work through this private chaos, this unresolved trauma affecting generations. Only at the end of episode one does the crime thriller move into the family drama, when the 17-year-old mother Erin (Cailee Spaeny) is found naked in the river.

The deliberate investigative work, almost without chases, never gains the upper hand in the series, but rather leads to secrets buried in the small town swamp being unearthed again.

Mare also gets outside help with the arduous police work. But Detective Colin (Evan Peters) is quickly put in place by his tough partner and remains a shrewd cue. Only in

Episode six, as the social upheavals accumulate, the Mare volcano erupts, it finally screams out the inner agony. An unforgettable theatrical explosion that lasts only briefly until Mares Magma cools down again. The investigation must go on. To the bitter end.

