The Tomorrow War: First pictures of the sci-fi film with Chris Pratt

Amazon has first pictures too The Tomorrow War, the sci-fi film starring Chris Pratt. In addition to a look at the performers, there is a little taste of a city that is on fire. In addition, a trailer for tomorrow has been announced on the official Twitter channel for the film.

The Tomorrow War, which was developed under the title Ghost Draft at the beginning, was actually planned for a theatrical release last year. The film was originally supposed to open at Christmas before it was postponed to July. Due to the corona crisis and the fact that the film’s investors want to generate certain income, it now seems that the streaming route has been chosen.









The Tomorrow War focuses on a man unexpectedly committed to a war in the future. In this, the fate of humanity is at stake. In addition to Chris Pratt in the lead role, JK Simmons (Whiplash), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell and Seychelle Gabriel.

The script was written by Zach Dean. Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie).

The launch date for Amazon Prime Video has been announced on July 2nd.