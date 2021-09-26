The (sometimes idiosyncratic) eating habits of Amal Clooney

As slim and slim as she is, one would think that Amal Clooney might chastise himself with a strict diet. But the opposite is the case. The human rights lawyer relies on a conscious diet, but also does not stop at “unhealthy” snacks.

Amal Clooney: It can also be spaghetti and pizza

Amal Clooney himself granted in an interview with the Vogue a look at what’s on her and husband George Clooney’s plates. In contrast to many other figure-conscious celebrities, the 43-year-old does not do without carbohydrates. Reported at that time Vogue-Author Nathan Heller: “Clooney leads me into the kitchen, where your cook has prepared food. There is a salad, spaghetti with turkey meatballs and chicken breast with lemon sauce.”









About his and Amals Cooking skills said George Clooney once self-critical: “Honestly, Amal and I are such bad cooks. (…) It’s like teaching a whale to fly.” But the two high-wage earners do not have to starve to death for a long time. You rely on that Cooking skills her private cook. In an interview with the PeopleMagazine, George and Amal Clooney once spoke about their lives with their personal chef Viviana Frizzi, who is from Lake Como and has been the Clooneys’ full-time private chef since 2013.