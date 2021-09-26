The Joker – unrivaled as inspiration for Halloween

At least since a smooching Miley Cyrus in a horror-clown look, it is clear which costume dominates Halloween. This is also due to a German make-up artist who is busy giving tips.

Police officers guard the cinema entrances, bags and costumes are forbidden. The film release of the thriller “Joker” triggers memories of an act of violence from 2012 – and arouses fear of copycats.

D.ass Miley Cyrus has a special relationship with her tongue is nothing new. In the past she licked postage stamps from showmaster James Corden, sledgehammers or simply other tongues – as in her latest Schleck attack, which is so creepy to look at that it can easily be used as a costume inspiration for Halloween.

Which is honestly less about the smooching with maybe boyfriend Cody Simpson, but much more about what the two have on their faces: dirty white make-up, a thick blood-red grin, blue diamonds around their eyes. An augmented reality filter, as offered by platforms like Instagram and Facebook, has transformed the two musicians into deceptively real copies of the “Joker”.

The film of the same name, which shows the change from the unsuccessful comedian and clown Arthur Fleck to the mentally ill and brutal Batman antagonist “Joker”, polarizes. Clever social criticism or shallow psychologization of an outcast – director Todd Phillips and his villain played by Joaquin Phoenix, one thing is certain: With their film they make the decision of what to dress up for Halloween for those who are undecided.

As a Joker, Jack Nicholson looked like he had jumped straight out of a picture of Salvador Dalí Source: picture alliance / Everett Collection

At the end of the nineties the distorted masks from “Scream” dominated, in the mid-noughties the malicious grin of the Guy Fawkes mask dominated. Even the “Joker” had its high phases, thanks to the acting performances of those who embodied him. From Jack Nicholson (“Batman”, 1989), who earned an estimated 60 million US dollars with the film thanks to box office participation, to Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight” 2008), who was posthumously awarded an Oscar for the role of Joker.









Heath Ledger as Joker: The actor put on make-up while filming Source: picture alliance / dpa

Halloween 2019 will be done by yourself again. We owe that to a German woman – Nicole Ledermann, who was responsible for the make-up in “Joker”. In an interview with the American news platform “cnet”, the native of Munich revealed what made her work so demanding.

So she constantly had to switch between waterproof and soluble make-up, making sure that the make-up could be smeared, sometimes withstand extreme demands, but always looked the same. “The Joker’s make-up is asymmetrical, which makes it so creepy,” says Ledermann.

The author just opened the camera of his smartphone to put an augmented reality filter over his face Source: Lukas Krombholz

But there was also a meticulous plan for Arthur Fleck, the psychological wreck that becomes the Joker: pale, gray tones to intensify the tiredness, shades to emphasize the sunken cheekbones. Ledermann hopes that many will go wild on Halloween this year. She uploaded a photo collage on Instagram showing boxes full of beauty products. In addition to the exact designation of the cosmetics, she gives the following make-up tip: “Don’t think too much, turn the music up loud and let it out. It’s going to be great. ”And if it goes wrong, there is still the virtual joker filter.

