Sunday, September 26, 2021
That's why Angelina Jolie is still single

By Arjun Sethi
It’s been almost five years since Angelina Jolie (45) filed for divorce from Brad Pitt (57). While Pitt’s love life has hit the headlines again and again, things seem to be calmer with Jolie. In an interview with the online show “E! News Daily Pop”, the Hollywood actress has now explained why there is no new man in her life. You “probably” have too long a list of “no-gos” when it comes to romantic relationships. “I’ve been alone for a very long time now,” adds Jolie.

In 2016, she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, since then Jolie has focused primarily on their six children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12) . But it is also the children who always take care of them, says Jolie. “I have six very capable children. Of course I wake up and want to see if they are okay first, especially mentally,” says the actress, “but to be honest, that changed a few years ago and now they’re looking after me and if I am fine”. She also describes her children as “very cool people”: “They take good care of me. We are such a good team and I am very, very happy.”


