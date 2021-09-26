Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsThat's why actor Matt Damon never wanted to date VIPs again!
News

That’s why actor Matt Damon never wanted to date VIPs again!

By Sonia Gupta
0
71




After Winona Ryder (47), no more celebrities came to his house! It has been a while since Matt Damon (48) was in a relationship with the actress: In 2000, the couple went their separate ways after a two-year relationship. In the short time, the two stars were considered an absolute dream couple. However, after the split revealed Frosted: Now he only dates non-celebrities!

The actor wanted to lead as normal a life as possible after the relationship ended. “I don’t think I could fall in love with a celebrity right now because that would mean that I would have to change my life and I like it that my life feels normal most of the time.”, the “Good Will Hunting” actor confessed to the playboy. Instead, he would prefer to date “civilians”.

Frosted and Winona are said to have met in 1997 through their good friends Gwyneth Paltrow (46) and Ben Affleck (46). After their separation, the Oscar winner was said to have had a liaison with Penelope Cruz (45) – but this could never be confirmed. Since 2005 Frosted with Luciana Barroso married, who was actually never in the limelight before, but worked as a bartender.

Winona Ryder during the premiere for the third "Stranger Things"-Series

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix

Winona Ryder during the premiere of the third season of “Stranger Things”
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the “Live By Night” premiere, 2017
Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso, June 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Lexus

Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso, June 2019


Previous articleThat’s why Angelina Jolie is still single
Next articleChristian Bale can hardly be recognized: So he had to change for “Backseat”
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv