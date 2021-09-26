That’s why actor Matt Damon never wanted to date VIPs again!

After Winona Ryder (47), no more celebrities came to his house! It has been a while since Matt Damon (48) was in a relationship with the actress: In 2000, the couple went their separate ways after a two-year relationship. In the short time, the two stars were considered an absolute dream couple. However, after the split revealed Frosted: Now he only dates non-celebrities!

The actor wanted to lead as normal a life as possible after the relationship ended. “I don’t think I could fall in love with a celebrity right now because that would mean that I would have to change my life and I like it that my life feels normal most of the time.”, the “Good Will Hunting” actor confessed to the playboy. Instead, he would prefer to date “civilians”.

Frosted and Winona are said to have met in 1997 through their good friends Gwyneth Paltrow (46) and Ben Affleck (46). After their separation, the Oscar winner was said to have had a liaison with Penelope Cruz (45) – but this could never be confirmed. Since 2005 Frosted with Luciana Barroso married, who was actually never in the limelight before, but worked as a bartender.

advertisement

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix Winona Ryder during the premiere of the third season of “Stranger Things”

advertisement







Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the “Live By Night” premiere, 2017

advertisement

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Lexus Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso, June 2019

4th No, not at all.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz