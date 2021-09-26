Sunday, September 26, 2021
That’s what Britney Spears’ lawyer says about the wiretapping scandal

By Arjun Sethi
Although Jamie Spears (69) has now resigned as the guardian of his daughter Britney Spears (39), the pop singer’s case is far from over. New and shocking things keep coming to light: A former employee of the musician recently revealed that she was constantly bugged. Her own cell phone was used to control her. Well expresses itself Britneys Lawyer on the shocking wiretapping allegations.

In the new documentation “Controlling Britney Spears “ the lawyer Mathew Rosengart takes a position on the wiretapping scandal, which was disclosed by Alex Vlasov, an ex-employee of the security team. “Intercepting or monitoring Britneys Communications, especially the strictly confidential communication between lawyers and clients, represents a shameful and shocking violation of their personal rights and civil liberties “the lawyer explained.

Especially eavesdropping devices in Britneys Bedrooms are a shame. “We intend to investigate this matter fully and vehemently”the lawyer made clear. Vlasov said that he had once been commissioned to delete the contents of a USB stick, but that all the alarm bells had rang for him and that he had a copy of around 180 hours of recording material to be on the safe side Britneys Keep bedroom to avoid destroying possible evidence.

