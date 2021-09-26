That’s how successful “The Midnight Sky” by and with George Clooney · KINO.de is

“The Midnight Sky” only started on Netflix on December 23, 2020 and could soon set a record for the streaming provider.

Since it is still not possible to watch films in cinemas due to the corona virus, we were at least able to enjoy streaming services during the holidays. Among other things, “The Midnight Sky” started on Netflix, in which George Clooney is not only the protagonist, but also directed. As Deadline now reports, the sci-fi thriller should be well on the way to becoming the most successful Netflix film ever.

According to a forecast, 72 million households will want to see “The Midnight Sky” in the first four weeks. Netflix confirmed this road to success, as the film is already enjoying global success and is number 1 in 77 countries. In addition, “The Midnight Sky” made it into the top 10 in 99 countries, including Germany, where the film was partially shot.

With 99 million views in the first four weeks, “Tyler Rake: Extraction” is the most watched Netflix film so far. So if “The Midnight Sky” continues to grow in viewership, the Clooney film adaptation could replace the action hit from 2020 and become the most watched Netflix film. With an estimated 72 million households, “The Midnight Sky” would be in the top 10 of Netflix films, but a good 27 million viewers are still missing before first place. But since this is only a forecast, the sci-fi thriller could still have a good chance.

This is what awaits you in “The Midnight Sky”

After a short acting break, George Clooney is back with “The Midnight Sky”, in which he embodies the once highly regarded astronomer Augustine. Augustine is stationed in Antarctica when suddenly a mysterious catastrophe puts the entire world in danger. Meanwhile, a group of astronauts completed their Jupiter mission and is on their way to Earth, including the pregnant Sully (Felicity Jones). However, Augustine is the only one who can warn the astronauts of the catastrophe. Will he succeed?

The spectacular sci-fi thriller seems to have at least attracted many viewers in front of the screens and is a great success for Netflix. In the meantime, however, the film was not quite able to convince the critics, as, for example, only 52% of positive reactions were given to Rotten Tomatoes.

Nonetheless, Netflix seems to continue to plan with high-profile actors and filmmakers. Certainly some users are excited about the new Netflix film “The Gray Man” by the directors Joe and Anthony Russo. “The Gray Man” is not only Netflix’s most expensive production to date, but also unites two huge Hollywood stars with “Captain America” actors Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The future must show whether the film will be more successful than “The Midnight Sky”.

