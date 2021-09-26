Thanks to Top Gun: Tom Cruise becomes an honorary naval aviator – entertainment

Tom Cruise is now wearing the “Wings of Gold” Photo: Landmark-Media / imagecollect.com





Tom Cruise will wear the “Wings of Gold” of a marine pilot on his lapel not only in “Top Gun”, but also in real life. And producer Jerry Bruckheimer can also look forward to it.

The Hollywood star and tireless action hero Tom Cruise (58, “Collateral”) has received an honorary title from the US Navy. Together with producer Jerry Bruckheimer (77) he was made an honorary naval aviator and can now officially attach the “Wings of Gold” of the Marienpiloten to his lapel. Only 34 other people received this honor before the duo, reports the US magazine “People”.









Here you can see “Top Gun” with Tom Cruise

Accordingly, the award ceremony took place in the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, shortly before the sequel to the cult film, “Top Gun: Maverick”, was shown there. The reason for the award was given by the military: “In the history of film there is no more iconic pilot film than Paramount Pictures’ ‘Top Gun’, which was released in 1986.”

With the strip produced by Bruckheimer, a realistic representation of the “fighting spirit” of the naval pilots found its way into pop culture – and the success in recruiting new candidates was promptly skyrocketed. “Top Gun: Maverick” has already been shot, but due to the corona pandemic, Cruise’s return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell will not be shown in German cinemas until July 8, 2021.





