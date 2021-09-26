Sylvester Stallone: ​​His famous watch collection goes under the hammer

Five watches by the actor Sylvester Stallone will be auctioned in New York on December 12, 2020 – including a chronograph that changed the world of watches. The experts at the Phillips auction house are expecting sales in the millions. (Also read: Paul Newman – his legendary Rolex Daytona will be auctioned, and a Tag Heuer Monaco from Steve McQueen)

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most important watch collectors of the past decades

Most people associate action star Sylvester Stallone with fistfighting and exploding buildings, but the movie legend has a legendary reputation among watch collectors too. In fact, according to experts, Stallone is one of the most important watch collectors of the past few decades. It is thanks to him that previously lesser-known brands such as Panerai and Richard Mille received an upgrade and the era of XL watches began – which continues to this day.

Five of the most interesting watches from the Hollywood star’s collection will go under the hammer on December 12, 2020 as part of the “Racing Pulse” promotion in New York, and they are, just like the screen personality of their owner, quite massive in proportion.

Sylvester Stallone’s watches are as legendary as the Hollywood star himself

Stallone wore his personalized Panerai Luminor in the 1996 film “Daylight”. Phillips

Probably the most interesting piece and, according to “Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo”, the watch department of the auction house, the most important watch of the manufacturer is the 44 millimeter Panerai Luminor (approximate value 50,000 to 100,000 euros), which Stallone in the 1996 film ” Daylight “wore. Before the actor stepped into a Panerai boutique in Italy during filming, the brand was virtually unknown – especially to American customers. But after Stallone commissioned a series of watches with “Slytech” imprinted and his signature on the back, Panerai moved into the spotlight overnight. The statement watches with oversized numerals were not only intended for personal use, the actor’s closest friends also got a copy – like Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wore his watch in the movie “Eraser”. The newly developed cult is still going on, even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently wearing a Panerai Radiomir. (Also interesting: this Arnold Schwarzenegger watch costs as much as a car)









John Rambo would also have liked the RM 25-01 in camouflage look. Stallone wore the RM 032 in “The Expendables 3”. Phillips

The other four Stallone watches all come from Richard Mille and, like the Panerai Luminor, also attract attention – albeit in a completely different way: the RM 25-01, a 50.85 mm chronograph with tourbillon Clockwork, is based on the watch by John Rambo (approximate value 212,000 to 242,000 euros), the bright red RM 032 (approximate value 297,000 to 594,000 euros) was worn by Stallone in 2014 in “The Expendables 3”.

“The Beast” and the clock with a skull correspond to the drama of Stallone’s film roles. Phillips

The RM 52-01 (approximate value 51,000 to 102,000 euros) has a striking rose gold skull in its center and the RM 59-01 (approximate value 254,000 to 509,000 euros), a gecko-green watch, known among connoisseurs as “the beast “is known, is provided with a claw that grips over the entire dial. According to Phillips, the special watches are expected to sell for more than two million dollars.

All details, prices and pictures can be found on Phillips.com.

