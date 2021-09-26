Suicide Squad 2: Sylvester Stallone plays with

Released 11/19/2020 4:52 PM

Another Hollywood legend has now joined the already high-profile cast of The Suicide Squad. As director James Gunn confirmed, Sylvester Stallone will be in Suicide Squad 2.

Actually, the shooting of “The Suicide Squad” ´, the sequel to “Suicide Squad” ended at the beginning of the year. But now another world-famous star seems to be participating in the project. What role this star could play is still unclear. But there is already speculation.

As the actor and director James Gunn (Guardians Of The Galaxy) popularized on social media, Sylvester Stallone was on the set of “The Suicide Squad”. In his own words, Stallone only worked a little, which makes sense when you consider that the film is actually already done. James Gunn praised the acting veteran and stated that he was not only a film icon, but also possessed incredible acting skills. Stallone also praised James Gunn. The duo had already worked together several times in the past and this time was again an enrichment.

BREAKING: Sylvester Stallone says he’s going to be in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

(Source: Sly’s Official Instagram)pic.twitter.com/Gz7T6XQP5P





– Price of Reason (@priceoreason) November 14, 2020

But why does Sylvester Stallone join the crew so late? This could be due, among other things, to the role that the actor could possibly have. It is speculated that Stallone is setting the human shark King Shark to music. A speaking role would explain why the actor is only now working with. Even if it doesn’t turn out to be King Shark, which Stallone is setting to music, it could very well be that the Rambo performer is dubbing another creature.

We’ll find out what Sylvester Stallone really did on the set of “The Suicide Squad” on August 5th, 2021 at the latest, when the film is due to open in cinemas.