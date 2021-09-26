Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” postponed by one year

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in West Side Story © 2020 20th Century Studios

The big start calendar cleanup continues, and this time quite drastically. Disney has the theatrical release of Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story Postponed by a full year. The film, which should bring momentum to this year’s Christmas season and has been in the box since September 2019, will only be released on 12/9/2021 come to German cinemas or start one day later in North America. A week later, the new one in this country Spider-Man-Film start, which I think is very unlikely. Death on the Nile took the previous start date from West Side Story on December 17th, 2020.

The massive shift from West Side Story means not only that 2020 lost one of its last potential hit candidates, but also a major Oscar contender. When master director Steven Spielberg (with his first musical!) And the Pulitzer and Tony award-winning stage and screenwriter Tony Kushner, who is also Spielberg’s, meet Munich and Lincoln wrote to join forces to remake Leonard Bernstein’s and Stephen Sondheim’s legendary Broadway musical, one can rightly assume that it has Oscar potential. The first film adaptation from 1961 won an impressive ten Academy Awards (only Titanic, Ben Hur and The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King each won one more). Normally nobody would dare to follow in the footsteps of such a classic film, but at Spielberg and Kushner you can definitely count on more than one ongoing new infusion. The remake should stick more closely to the stage musical template than to the movie, which deviated from it in part.









Fittingly with the new release date of the film is that it is only two months after the 60th anniversary of the first West Side Story will come to theaters.

West Side Story is one of the projects Disney inherited when it acquired Fox. Ansel Elgort (Baby driver) plays Tony, the best friend of the leaders of the Jets, a white gang in New York in the 1950s. Tony falls in love with Maria, played by the newcomer who was only 18 when the film was set Rachel Zegler. Unfortunately, Maria is the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the rival Puerto Rican gang Sharks. Greetings from “Romeo and Juliet”.

Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original film and won an Oscar for it, plays in the new edition Valentina, the female reinterpretation of the role of shopkeeper Doc. Actress and dancer Ariana DeBose plays the new Anita. Are also in the cast Corey Stoll (“The Strain”) and Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight) as police officers, cabinet and Krupke, as well as the successful dancer Maddie Ziegler (known from numerous music videos by Sia) as Velma.

You can find a number of official film photos here. In view of the postponement of the start, we will probably have to wait a while before the first trailer.