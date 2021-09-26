See the ingenious intro to the film adaptation of the cult anime on Netflix · KINO.de

As part of the “Tudum” fan event, Netflix has published the intro to the upcoming anime film “Cowboy Bebop”, which makes you want to go.

Filming anime is considered a tricky challenge – even for the Japanese. For example, the screen adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s “Attack on Titan” was panned by critics and audiences alike. So it should be all the more difficult for non-Japanese people to completely convince the often enormously critical fans, especially if the template is considered a cult.

That’s the case with “Cowboy Bebop”. Hollywood has been trying to adapt the anime to a live action for the big screen since 2008. Initially, Keanu Reeves was also associated with Spike Spiegel. With the announcement of the live-action series in 2017, it was clear that these plans would no longer be pursued. But with the series format, the directors Alex Garcia Lopez and Michael Katleman can do justice to the original in terms of character design. And the two apparently attach great importance to an implementation that is as true to the original as possible, which is proven by the opening credits to “Cowboy Bebop” that were just published as part of the “Tudum” fan event:









Fans should not only recognize the track “Tank!” By Yoko Kanno and her band Seatbelts, but also the original intro, which was reproduced here almost one-to-one; just with John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black:

It is not uncommon for actors to be decried in advance as unsuitable or even directly as wrongly cast in such adaptations. That was the case with Henry Cavill in “The Witcher”, that is also the case with John Cho here in “Cowboy Bebop”. Above all, it is criticized that the 49-year-old is already too old for the role and also too small with 1.78 meters. Spike Spiegel is described in the anime as 27 years old and 1.85 meters tall.

With the first official pictures, Cho was able to silence most of the critics thanks to his hairstyle. The enthusiasm of many fans is so great that the Korean-born American is quite confused by it, as he told Entertainment Weekly:

“People wrote to me, ‘For your information, your hair is trending on Twitter.’ at first i thought it was a joke. After several messages, I took a look and it was actually trending on Twitter. I just couldn’t believe it. I had no idea what to make of it. “

“Cowboy Bebop” is from November 19, 2021 available through Netflix.

