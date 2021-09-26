Sunday, September 26, 2021
Scott doesn’t get over her? Kourtney Kardashian is annoyed

Kourtney Kardashian (42) has finished with Scott Disick (38) – but he apparently not with her! Since their separation in 2015, the entrepreneur has been fighting over and over again for his ex. The real estate agent does not want to give up his popularity on reality TV. He recently made it clear with nasty swipes that he is not too enthusiastic about her new relationship with Travis Barker (45). Kourtney is totally annoyed by this jealousy!

An insider now told the opposite Entertainment Tonightthat the mother of three was more than turned off by the taunts of her ex-boyfriend: “Kourtney and Scott are no longer as close as they used to be. Scott has an unexplained malevolence towards Kourtney and Travis as a couple and Kourt is so sick of this jealousy! “ The American is also of the opinion that the 38-year-old should simply “grow up”.

Had in the past few years Kourtney and Scott actually still maintained a good, almost friendly relationship. However, after the last few incidents there is nothing left of this relationship between the parents: “Having outside of co-parenting Scott and Kourtney no relationship to each other “a source recently revealed.




