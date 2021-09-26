Robert Downey Jr. returns one last time as Iron Man · KINO.de

If the information is true, it would be a little sensation, especially for the fans: According to a report, there will be one last reunion with Iron Man.

ATTENTION: This is followed by spoiler-heavy information regarding “Avengers: Endgame”!

On September 13th, the 45th Saturn Awards of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films took place in Hollywood. With 14 nominations and eight awards, the most successful film of all time “Avengers: Endgame” was the big winner of the evening. Among other things, the film by the directors Joe and Anthony Russo received an award in the category “Best Comics Adaptation”, while Robert Downey Jr. was named best actor.

And almost casually Deadline reports that the 54-year-old, the role as Tony Stark / Iron Man, which gave his career a second spring, will play one last time – in “Black Widow”, the solo film with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in the centre. As is well known, Tony Stark sacrificed himself in “Avengers: Endgame” to save the world from Thanos – a highly emotional moment for many fans who had accompanied Iron Man over the past eleven years.

This is possible because “Black Widow” should be located between “The First Avenger: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”. During this time, Captain America, Natasha Romanoff and Co. are on the run because they do not want to bow to the Sokovia Agreement. After “Avengers: Endgame” it would be difficult, because besides Stark also Romanoff had to give up their lives in “Avengers: Endgame”. In the first teaser trailer that was shown to the visitors of the D23 trade fair, however, there were also scenes to be seen that apparently seem to have been set even earlier. So it is quite possible that there will be some flashbacks in “Black Widow” as well. Perhaps Romanoff’s past as a Russian spy catches up with Romanoff?

Whether the fans can look forward to seeing Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man one last time will be revealed by April 30, 2020 at the latest, when “Black Widow” starts in German cinemas.

Will Robert Downey Jr. only appear in one cameo?

However, you shouldn’t be too early to rejoice: Firstly, nothing has been officially communicated that would have happened to such a figure and such an actor at the D23 or earlier at the Comic Con San Diego, and secondly, is at Marvel Studios always assume that this could only be a cameo.

ComicBook speculates that possibly only a cut post-credits scene from “The First Avenger: Civil War” could be recycled, in which Tony Stark advises Natasha Romanoff to go into hiding. It would suggest that the 54-year-old actor has already fulfilled his contract with Marvel Studios. Hiring him again shouldn’t be cheap. From a purely economic point of view, recycling a scene that has already been shot seems wiser.

