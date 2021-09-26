Robert Downey Jr. renounces Oscar campaign

Many actors would probably kill for the chance of winning an Oscar one day. Robert Downey Jr., whom Marvel now wanted to send into the race with Avengers: Endgame, but waives the potential honor.

Disney is sending five films to the Oscar race in 2020: “Toy Story 4“,”The Lion King“,”Aladdin“,”Frozen 2” and “Avengers: Endgame“. The film studio does not seem to be vying for awards in the acting field. But some Marvel disciples were disappointed that no solo campaign was started for Robert Downey Jr.Iron man“Star gets a chance to win the Best Actor Actor award.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Downey Jr. said that it was not Disney who made this decision, but himself. “I’m so glad you brought this up because there actually was this conversation and I said better not let it do it. And that’s because I’m a lot more like you than you would probably think.Downey Jr. went on to praise Stern’s radio show and how many times he agreed with the host.









In the meantime, he left open why exactly he refrained from being brought into play for an Oscar. It is quite possible that he did not really believe that he would have had a chance and could thus preserve his own dignity. Or the millions and millions of dollars that he got through “Avengers: Endgame“Than already deserved his last Marvel flick. What was the name of Mad Men once? “That’s what the money is for!“

Or maybe the actor thought that he had already missed his chance twice: In 1993, Downey Jr. was already awarded for “Chaplin“And 2009 for”Tropic Thunder“Nominated for an Oscar, but received nothing on both occasions.

Specifically, it was proposed “Avengers: Endgame“Incidentally in the categories”Best movie“,”Best director“,”Best adapted script“,”Best cut“,”Best production design“,”Best costume design“,”Best sound mix“,”Best sound editing“,”Best visual effects” as “Best film score“.

Also at the swipe of master director Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman“), Who recently announced that he does not consider Marvel films to be full-fledged films, Downey Jr. responded on the talk show:”That is his opinion. After all, the films are shown in cinemas. I appreciate his opinion because it’s like everything. We need all the different perspectives to come together and move on.“