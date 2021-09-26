Ripple Expands Partnership – XRP Crash By Investing.com







Investing.com – Just yesterday we reported that the government is testing and today there is actually something new.

Since December last year, Ripple has entered into a cooperation with the payment service provider Novatti. With the use of RippleNet and XRP as a means of transport for payments, users were able to enjoy inexpensive cross-border money transfers.

Novatti has now announced that the successful cooperation will be extended to the Thai market. The Australian-based payment company has already set up payment corridors between Australia and Southeast Asia together with Siam Commercial Bank. In the future, however, the services will cover all of South Asia, including Thailand.

Novatti’s general manager Peter Cook said:

“The partnership between Novatti and Ripple is developing more and more intensively. Within the first year of our cooperation, we successfully launched our services in two countries in Southeast Asia. The local partners like Siam Commercial Bank have already given us our first income. “

The success that is built on the RippleNet On-Demand Liqudity (ODL) can also be expressed in numbers for Novatti. Total annual sales increased by 55 percent to $ 18.4 billion in fiscal year 2021.

This enabled the company to raise more than $ 40 million in capital to continuously advance its growth strategy. At the same time, the payment service provider acquired a strategic stake of 19.9 percent in the accounting software Reckon Limited.

Ripple – XRP technical levels

Ripple is currently recording a loss of -6.43 percent at an XRP price of 0.9118 dollars, while the market capitalization is 43.14 billion dollars.

The cryptocurrency is experiencing losses along with many other major digital currencies, which is directly related to recent developments in China. For more information on this topic, see the article:.









A doji formed on the daily chart yesterday, which speaks for the prevailing uncertainty in the market. Nevertheless, the XRP was able to hold above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 0.5177-1.4151) of $ 0.9664.

Should this support be broken today on the daily closing price basis, there is a risk of losses at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of 0.8605. Below that, the door is then opened for a continuation of the downward movement to the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of 0.7097. This area is reinforced by the daily lows from the beginning of August.

If the bulls manage to push the bears back above $ 0.9664 by the end of the day, a recovery in the direction of the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of 1.0722 dollars and the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of 1.2033 dollars can be achieved in the coming days be initiated.

From Marco Oehrl