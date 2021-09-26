Sunday, September 26, 2021
Revealed: This is how Chris Hemsworth trains his megabiceps

By Sonia Gupta
Chris Hemsworth (38) finally reveals this secret. At least since his role as the Nordic god of thunder Thor in the comic films of the same name, the actor has been known worldwide. But the hottie doesn’t just catch the eye with his acting talent: his blatantly toned and muscular body has made one or two fan hearts melt away. Now Chris finally revealed how exactly he got this insane body.

In its Instagram-Story, Elsa Pataky’s husband (45) posted a video of exercise bands designed to minimize blood flow. In the clip, Chris’ trainer Ross Edgley straps these straps around the arms of the muscle pack. “By restricting blood flow and oxygen, the muscles are forced to work harder in no time, and some other ‘sport science’ things happen”, the 38-year-old educated his followers while lifting some weights.

Maybe his friend Chris Pratt (42) will learn a lot from his training methods. The two stand together for “Thor: Love and Thunder” in front of the camera and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law (74) seems to be quite intimidated by the muscles of his co-star. “Hey, buddy. Just talked to my trainer and he says you have to stop exercising because we’re going to be in the same movie after all – and he doesn’t want me to stand next to you when you look like that”quipped Chris Pratt under one post.

Chris Hemsworth, actor

Instagram / chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, actor
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "THOR: Ragnarok"

Landmark Media Press and Picture / ActionPress

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt

Instagram / chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt


