Reese Witherspoon wanted to be president as a child

Reese Witherspoon’s childhood wish revealed

No one can escape this sugar-sweet children’s grin: Reese Witherspoon posts a snapshot from her own school days on Instagram – and reports on a childhood dream. The now 44-year-old wanted to become the first US president during her school days. Now she comments on the current developments in the current US election campaign.

Memories of school days







Reese Witherspoon remembers the day when her teacher at the time asked what his students would like to be later: “I want to be the first female President of the United States of America” ​​was the unequivocal answer of the current actress. In her current posting, she shares the memories of this special moment: “Some of the other children laughed”. Her teacher, however, assured the young Reese: “I will be the first person to choose you”. In fact, at the end of the current US election campaign, a woman could stand at the top for the first time: Joe Biden recently made the Californian US Senator Kamala Harris his “running mate” – according to this, if the team wins, she will be the vice-president of the United States United States of America.

Clear statement on Harris’s candidacy