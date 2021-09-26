Reese Witherspoon wanted to be president as a child

RTL>entertainment>
August 13, 2020 – 3:38 pm clock
Reese Witherspoon’s childhood wish revealed
No one can escape this sugar-sweet children’s grin: Reese Witherspoon posts a snapshot from her own school days on Instagram – and reports on a childhood dream. The now 44-year-old wanted to become the first US president during her school days. Now she comments on the current developments in the current US election campaign.
Memories of school days
Reese Witherspoon remembers the day when her teacher at the time asked what his students would like to be later: “I want to be the first female President of the United States of America” was the unequivocal answer of the current actress. In her current posting, she shares the memories of this special moment: “Some of the other children laughed”. Her teacher, however, assured the young Reese: “I will be the first person to choose you”. In fact, at the end of the current US election campaign, a woman could stand at the top for the first time: Joe Biden recently made the Californian US Senator Kamala Harris his “running mate” – according to this, if the team wins, she will be the vice-president of the United States United States of America.
Clear statement on Harris’s candidacy
Reese Witherspoon herself is clearly delighted with the nomination of Kamala Harris: “Today is a really historic day,” said her Instagram post. “My thoughts today are with the women of our country, especially the young black and brown girls of our nation”. For all of them, Harris’s candidacy means that one day they too could become a presidential candidate if they wanted to. The actress received a lot of encouragement in the comments for her clear statement. And it looks like the new vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris can hope for a prominent tailwind. Let’s see which stars will join in with their support …