Reese Witherspoon mourns co- “Election” star Jessica Campbell († 38)

Hollywood says goodbye to actress Jessica Campbell, who suddenly died at the age of 38. Reese Witherspoon also publicly mourns her colleague with emotional words.

As the portal “TMZ” reported with reference to the family, Jessica Campbell died on December 29th after a “sudden and unexpected” collapse at the age of only 38 in Portland, Oregon. The cause of death should be clarified by an autopsy.

A shock to her family, fans and colleagues, many of whom shared their grief on social media. Reese Witherspoon, who was in front of the camera with Jessica for the film “Election”, also said goodbye to her co-star on Twitter with emotional words.









She was “heartbroken,” the actress wrote, emphasizing: “Working with Jessica on ‘Election’ has been a great pleasure. I send all my love to her family and loved ones.”

Matthew Broderick also played with Jessica Campbell in “Election” in 1999 and remembers his colleague in a statement for “The Hollywood Reporter”: “She was very nice and an extremely good actress. Bad news. My deepest condolences go to her son and the rest of their family. “

In addition to “Election”, Campbell had other major roles in the award-winning independent film “Dad’s Day” and in “The Safety of Objects”. In 2002, however, she gave up her acting career and most recently worked as a naturopath.