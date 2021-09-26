Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsRed Notice: New clip of the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal...
News

Red Notice: New clip of the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds

By Sonia Gupta
0
57




At the beginning of the month there was already the first trailer Red Notice to see. As announced, an exclusive clip on the action comedy has now been released as part of Tudum, the official Netflix fan event. An action sequence is shown showing the chemistry between the main characters. In addition, the distribution of roles in the trio can be clearly seen.

Red Notice describes a global alert issued by Interpol to find and arrest the most wanted people in the world. The two thieves Nolan Booth and The Bishop are wanted with exactly one of these. In order to hunt down the art thieves, John Hartley, the FBI’s top profiler, goes on the hunt for the two rival criminals. However, he is soon forced to work with Booth and is involved in an art theft himself.




The main roles in Red Notice playing Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot Ryan Reynolds. Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ivan Mbakop, Vincenzo Amato and Rafael Petardi can also be seen in other roles. Rawson Marshall Thurber was responsible for the direction, who also wrote the script for the film himself. For Thurber and Johnson it is after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper the third collaboration.

Red Notice launches on November 12th on Netflix.



Previous articleKaty Perry: Joint yoga class with Miranda Kerr – entertainment
Next articleArmin Laschet private: Unromantic confession and his father-in-law
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv