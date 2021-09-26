Red Notice: New clip of the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds

At the beginning of the month there was already the first trailer Red Notice to see. As announced, an exclusive clip on the action comedy has now been released as part of Tudum, the official Netflix fan event. An action sequence is shown showing the chemistry between the main characters. In addition, the distribution of roles in the trio can be clearly seen.

Red Notice describes a global alert issued by Interpol to find and arrest the most wanted people in the world. The two thieves Nolan Booth and The Bishop are wanted with exactly one of these. In order to hunt down the art thieves, John Hartley, the FBI’s top profiler, goes on the hunt for the two rival criminals. However, he is soon forced to work with Booth and is involved in an art theft himself.









The main roles in Red Notice playing Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot Ryan Reynolds. Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ivan Mbakop, Vincenzo Amato and Rafael Petardi can also be seen in other roles. Rawson Marshall Thurber was responsible for the direction, who also wrote the script for the film himself. For Thurber and Johnson it is after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper the third collaboration.

Red Notice launches on November 12th on Netflix.