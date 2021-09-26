Rambo sensation: A streaming series on John Rambo’s background is to be planned

NETFLIX December 17, 2020 at 9:18 pm It would be a dream for fans: A reboot for “Rambo” should actually be in development. So John Rambo could return in serial form, as Netzwelt reveals to you.

Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: Last Blood (Source: Themoviedb.org)

“Rambo: Last Blood” from 2019 was Sylvester Stallone’s last appearance as John Rambo.

According to an insider, however, a “Rambo” reboot is now being developed.

Sylvester Stallone has already stated that only a streaming prequel is possible for him.

Action icon Sylvester Stallone has played his most famous character alongside Rocky Balboa, John Rambo, five times in the past 37 years. The 5th part “Rambo: Last Blood”, which was released in 2019, will, however, as the title already suggests, remain the last of the long-lived franchise – after all, Sylvester Stallone is now 74 years old.

Stallone: ​​Rambo returns as streaming prequel only



However, Sylvester Stallone does not want to rule out one possibility in the future. When asked by a fan if John Rambo will ever return, ‘Sly’ replied a few weeks ago: “Only as a streaming prequel – or not at all”.









So the story of the younger John Rambo could be told in a series on a streaming service. And as the usually well-informed Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman now wants to know, a Rambo reboot is actually in development. However, Richtman did not reveal whether as a series or as a film and with which actor as John Rambo (via We Got This Covered). In light of Sly’s comment, however, if the information is correct, this may only be about the prequel series starring a different (younger) actor than John Rambo.

The “Rambo” series on Christmas 2020 on TV



The “Rambo” series will be on television again for Christmas in 2020 – like every year. Netzwelt reveals all broadcast dates on TV for Christmas 2020 and stream options at a glance. And should the “Rambo” prequel actually come in serial form, it will hopefully not be one of the worst serial reboots of all time, like the other representatives in our list …

