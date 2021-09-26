One of the biggest flops with Mark Wahlberg

At the today Monday at 11:10 p.m. ZDF broadcasts a thriller, the cast of which is truly impressive. For Broken City, director Allen Hughes brought together Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe and Catherine Zeta-Jones in front of the camera. At the box office disappointed the film Indeed.

According to information from Box Office Mojo Broken City cost 35 million US dollars, but threw “only” around 34.7 million dollars due to its theatrical exploitation. With that the film could not bring back his budgetwhich makes it a losing business – and by the way, one of the biggest failures in Mark Wahlberg’s career.

Mark Wahlberg: These are the biggest flops of his career

There are actually three films starring Mark Wahlberg that are relative to their respective budgets even worse as Broken City – City of Crime:

First there is James Foley’s actioner Corruptor – In the Sign of Corruption, which devoured 25 million US dollars and grossed around 24.5 million dollars. The film’s financial balance sheet is very similar to Broken City, because Corruptor earned only slightly less than was spent on its production.

Broken City: Mark Wahlberg as Billy Taggart

The picture looks even more devastating with Rock Star from 2002. The romantic comedy looks back on a relatively high budget at $ 57 million, but then jumped at the box office only $ 19.3 million out. Neither Wahlberg nor Jennifer Aniston, who can be seen as a friend and manager at his side, could prevent this fiasco.

The bird finally shoots The Yards – In the Backyard of Power by James Gray. The 24 million US dollars were not well invested here, at least from a market economy point of view, because the bottom line was that the crime thriller only generated revenues of around the world $ 924,036.

Broken City: Is the Mark Wahlberg Thriller Really That Bad?

Broken City was a commercial failure for Mark Wahlberg. Our community doesn’t think the thriller is that bad: with over 1,700 reviews, the film still has one Average rating of 6.1.

Several films, for which Wahlberg stood in front of the camera, have been with the Moviepiloten fared worse. These include Planet of the Apes (average rating: 5.5), Mile 22 (5.8), Daddy’s Home (5.8) and both Transformers films in which the 48-year-old participated: Transformers 4 comes to 5.2, Transformers 5 is on a smooth 5.

That’s what Broken City is all about

In Broken City, Mark Wahlberg plays Billy Taggart, who has to quit his job as a police officer and henceforth works as a private detective. One day he is hired by New York Mayor Nicholas Hostetler to shadow his wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) on suspicion of infidelity. Before he knows it, Taggart will be embroiled in a scandal. Tonight you have the opportunity to get your own picture of the film.

Are you watching Broken City with Mark Wahlberg tonight?