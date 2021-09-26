Offset is attacked by a lion in Dubai

By Leon Schäfers on 07/22/2021 – 1:31 pm

It was only a few weeks ago that the Migos trap trio released their long-awaited album “Culture III”. For Offset (now streaming on Apple Music) the album release was no reason to keep his expensive clad feet still. The rapper worked with HBO Max on the streetwear show “The Hype”. Offset not only co-produced the series, he can also be seen there as a juror.

Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and A $ AP Ferg are guests in Offset’s streetwear show

“The Hype” is based on the classic concept of a competition show: ten aspiring designers have to face various tasks in the streetwear sector over eight episodes until a winner emerges in the end. As can be seen from a press release from Warner Media, high demands are placed on the participants.

“The judging panel will compete with the unique DNA of the streetwear[-Outfits] evaluate, which should combine fashion, music, art and lifestyle in order to further develop the concept of the catwalk and to find the balance between art and commerce. “

(“The panel of judges will critique the competing streetwear’s unique DNA, combining fashion, music, art and lifestyle to refine the idea of ​​a “runway” and the balance between art and commerce.“)

Offset will cast the jury alongside Emmy-nominated costume designer Marni Senofonte and Bephi Burkett, founder of “Bephies Beauty Supply”. The show is hosted by Speedy Morman. The victory is rewarded with a whopping prize money of 150,000 US dollars and a collaboration with the online marketplace StockX.

HBO Max is now releasing the official trailer for the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooEsQFWjOKAVideo of The Hype | Official Trailer | HBO max









As the trailer reveals, some special guests will be invited to the show. Among them are big names in US rap: Cardi B will stand by her husband’s side in one episode. Wiz Khalifa and A $ AP Ferg are also on the guest list. The start of the show is currently dated August 12th.

Recently, Offset was also on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as a guest, where he spoke to guest host Anthony Anderson about the show, among other things:

Video of Offset on First Date with Cardi B, Their Extravagant Gifts, Having Another Baby, Migos & amp; The hype

Offsets Fashion Sense

It is not surprising that HBO Max is teaming up with Offset, of all places. As a fashion-conscious rapper, he has already proven his drip and his sense of fashion with countless outfits. A few months ago, however, Offset drew somewhat confused looks on Twitter when he wrote there that other rappers would wear Nike and Jordan sneakers again just because of him.

Even if this statement was a bit questionable – he definitely masters the sneaker game. At the end of last year, Offset was featured on Cardi B’s Instagram story, where the two of them talk about his shoe collection, which is said to have crossed the 3000 mark.

