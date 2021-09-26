Nicole Kidman (* 1967) · Portrait · KINO.de

Life & Work



Since the triumph of “Moulin Rouge” (2001) at the latest, Australian Nicole Kidman has been in the league of world stars. The role as the star of the fabulous Parisian nightclub and courtesan Satine gave Kidman all the possibilities of a great tragedy and let her step out of the shadow of ex-husband Tom Cruise (1990-2001). The final confirmation followed shortly afterwards with her role of the writer Virginia Woolf in “The Hours”, for which she was awarded the Oscar, the Golden Globe and (together with co-stars Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore) as best actress at the Berlinale became.

Kidman, born in Hawaii in 1967, grew up in Australia and became a national star at the age of 17 with the mini-series “Vietnam”. She gained worldwide attention with the psychological thriller “Todesstille” (1989), in which she is terrorized by an intruder on board a sailing yacht.

Brought to the USA by Tom Cruise for the racing driver film “Tage des Donners” (1990), she was able to continue her career there with varying degrees of success: Kidman was the bride of a gang in “Billy Bathgate” (Golden Globe nomination) and the opaque wife in the psychological thriller “Malice”, American immigrant in “In a Distant Land”, where she teasingly covers the best part of her partner with a saucepan at the side of Tom Cruise, and the faithful wife of the dying Michael Keaton in “My Life”. As an all-American girl and weatherman for a local TV station, she tried by all means to make a career in the black comedy “To Die For” and was awarded the Golden Globe for best actress.

Kidman’s great achievements include Jane Campion’s Henry James film “The Portrait of a Lady”, in which she captured the love, hopes and disappointments of Isabel Archer over several decades, and the role of Tom Cruise’s wife in Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece “Eyes Wide Shut”, where she freely demonstrated her erotic possibilities. After “Moulin Rouge”, Kidman directed the thriller “The Others” and the comedy “Birthday Girl”.

The award-winning “The Hours” followed Kidman’s first collaboration with Lars von Trier, for which both were celebrated in Cannes in 2003: In “Dogville” in 1930, Kidman sought refuge from the police and her father in a small mountain village in the Rocky Mountains. a mafia boss. She also took on a role in the Philip Roth film “The Human Blemish” opposite Anthony Hopkins and was on stage in London, directed by Sam Mendes in David Hare’s “The Blue Room” to be admired.









Kidman shot “On the Road to Cold Mountain” for Anthony Minghella, in which she waits for her lover (Jude Law) to return as a pastor’s daughter during the American Civil War.

Kidman changed direction with the sarcastic horror comedy “The Women of Stepford”: As a fired career woman with short dark brown hair, she moves with her husband and children to the suburb of Stepford, where she is almost exclusively surrounded by (sex) doll-like blondes. In the supernatural drama “Birth” she was confronted as a widow with the statements of a ten-year-old who presented himself as the reincarnation of her deceased husband.

Kidman revealed comedic talent on the side of comedy king Will Ferrell in the remake “In Love with a Witch”, while in the remake of “Invasion” she walked back on supernatural paths similar to “The Others” and “Birth”. Compared to Daniel Craig, she shone in the fantasy film adaptation “The Golden Compass” and together with Hugh Jackman she set an epic cinematic monument to her homeland “Australia”.

In the tradition of “Moulin Rouge”, Kidman let her voice be heard in Rob Marshall’s musical spectacle “Nine”, then in the thriller “Stoker” she appeared as a newly widowed mother who, to the horror of her daughter, gets closer to her deceased husband’s brother. In 2013 she was a member of the jury of the Festival de Cannes who decided on the awarding of the palm trees. She stayed true to the Côte D’Azur in “Grace of Monaco” as the legendary Grace Kelly, who is torn between a Hollywood career and a princess existence.

Most recently, Nicole Kidman impressed in the psychological thriller “I.Do.Not.Sleep” as a woman who wakes up every morning without memory next to her husband. She is currently the strong woman at Colin Firth’s side, who, as war veteran Eric Lomax, finds the courage to confront his former tormentor in Japan in the film adaptation of the memoir “The Railway Man”.

When asked about her divorce from Tom Cruise on Jay Leno’s NBC talk show, Nicole Kidman once replied with a sweet, innocent smile: “I can finally wear high-heeled shoes again.” Meanwhile, Kidman is with country star Keith Urban married with whom she has two children.