Nicolas Cage is getting his hands dirty again

He’s one of Hollywood’s top stars, even an Oscar winner – but he’s not too bad to fight against crazy killer robots. Cheers to Nicolas Cage!

Had Nicolas Cage ended up in the Europapark in Rust in southern Germany in the 1990s, it would have ended in bloody slaughter. Not that visitors were in danger, but the film star is not at all good on animatronics.

Eh, the term animatronics doesn’t mean anything to you? You really have to ask the smart web first: This is the name given to mechanically or electronically controlled figures that, for example, provide entertainment in amusement parks. So programmed robot critters. In Europapark there used to be an attraction called “The Bird Wedding”, where a whole army of such little robot bird figures jerked and twitched on a stage while they started singing a song.

The columnist remembered this for a long time. The twitching movements. The staring eyes. The tinny voices. This is the stuff children’s nightmares are made of.

These things, on the other hand, could not scare a Nicolas Cage. For his new film “Wolly’s Wonderland”, the 57-year-old had to shoot some particularly creepy copies of this cardboard… pardon: tin guys. And wrestle with them.

Wonderfully absurd

“Wolly’s Wonderland” is a wonderfully wacky B-horror film, for which an actor of the format of Nicolas Cage should actually be too good. After all, he already has an Oscar at home (as best leading actor in “Leaving Las Vegas”) and has been a star in acclaimed films such as “The Rock” or “Lord Of War”. Fortunately, Mister Cage works differently.









Far from all of his films is a masterpiece, and sometimes he even puts it straight into trash. In a Netflix documentary, for example, he explains the origin of various curse words. And soon the world will see him in the role of a silent guy whose car is left lying in a nest in Nevada. While the box is being repaired, the stranger agrees to whip up a run-down amusement park.

When the nasty robot dolls come to life in it, it gets really uncomfortable – although it’s the animatronics that have to tremble. The trailer shows the full extent of this crazy slapstick.

Nicolas Cage is in the mood for nonsense: The trailer for “Willy’s Wonderland”. Youtube

Anyone who feared that the world would now be completely boring, since the horror year 2020 was over and Donald Trump has moved out of the White House, can rest assured: Nicolas Cage saves a whole load of madness into the new year. “2020 is not over yet, kids” is a fitting slogan for the film.

In the US, “Wolly’s Wonderland” will be available for streaming from February 12th. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when and on which channel we will get this great pleasure of bad taste in Switzerland. But you should hardly bet on a premiere in Europapark.

