Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsNicolas Cage: Apparently he had to leave Bar involuntarily
News

Nicolas Cage: Apparently he had to leave Bar involuntarily

By Vimal Kumar
0
20




Nicolas Cage
Apparently he had to leave Bar involuntarily

Nicolas Cage is said to have shown himself to be a rowdy bar guest in Las Vegas.

Nicolas Cage is said to have shown himself to be a rowdy bar guest in Las Vegas.

© Luis Javier Villalba / Shutterstock.com

Nicolas Cage allegedly caused a stir in a bar. He is said to have shown “drunk and rowdy”, which led to the sacking.

US actor Nicolas Cage (57) allegedly misbehaved in a bar in Las Vegas last week. A video that is available to the British newspaper “The Sun” is said to show Cage on September 13th, as he was drunk and discussed with the staff present and later expelled from the locality by them.




“We were in the bar when we noticed a guest who we at first thought was a homeless man who was completely drunk and loud,” an eyewitness told the Sun. “We were shocked to see that it was Nicolas Cage.” The man on the video, dressed in a black T-shirt and leopard print trousers, is said to have wandered around barefoot. After an alleged argument with the bar staff, he struggled into his slippers and involuntarily left the bar.

A year with ups and downs

Nicolas Cage has had turbulent months. The 57-year-old Hollywood star and Oscar winner (“Leaving Las Vegas”) tied the knot to the 26-year-old Riko Shibata in Las Vegas in February – it is already his fifth marriage. According to the US site “People”, the character mime confirmed his step in front of the altar in the city of lights in the US state of Nevada in a statement. “It is true and we are very happy,” said Cage. The two met in Japan about a year ago. In May, Cage had to cope with the death of his mother: The former dancer Joy Vogelsang died on May 26th at the age of 85.

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleWestern with Tom Hanks to be published on Netflix · KINO.de
Next articleKylie Jenner’s baby bump got a big boost!
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv