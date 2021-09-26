NFT & Ethereum: Snoop Dogg apparently reveals his crypto-identity

By Leon Schäfers on 09/14/2021 – 2:18 pm

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook – For many people of all ages, everyday life can no longer be imagined without social media. Despite the practicality of the platforms, the fast pace of likes and followers holds great potential for addiction. Bonez MC (now streaming on Apple Music) sees this as a serious problem. Therefore, he now turns to his fans with a detailed statement about the curse and blessing of social media.

Bonez MC is critical of social media

The statement, which Bonez publishes in the form of screenshots from his mobile phone notes, ironically, he posts in his Instagram story. However, since a good two and a half million people follow him there, he can definitely assume that his message will arrive unmistakably.

According to Bonez, social media was originally there to connect with friends and relatives via the Internet and to be able to exchange photos, videos or messages with them. In the meantime, however, this concept has turned negative for him:

“Nowadays it seems to me that everyone just lives in a bubble where it’s all about followers, likes and (hopefully) positive comments. You can have 100k likes on a photo and followers who put powdered sugar in your A ** ** Blow to boost your self-confidence, but you can’t buy your mom anything from likes and the followers are not your friends. “







Therefore, he comes to the conclusion that friends and family today are worth many times more than any social media follower, however large.

“We haven’t appreciated the important things in life for a long time and our society is perishing as we greedily drool over status symbols and attention without even thinking about spending much more time with our loved ones without a cell phone in hand ! “

But Bonez himself cannot free himself from any guilt either. As he admits in the course of the statement, he too scrolls through feeds and timelines more often than he would like.

“I’m a junky myself in this bubble, with 30 hours of screen time a week and a broken back and belly and deceased relatives, whom I would certainly think of more often if I weren’t distracted all day because I was” so much too have”.. [sic!]”

Finally, he advises his followers that they should become independent and take their lives in hand. They should take responsibility for their parents and relatives, as no one would knock on their door with a suitcase full of money.

You can read the entire statement here:

