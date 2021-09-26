New love Ana de Armas: Who is the woman who gives Ben Affleck support again?

The actor seems to be so serious about Anna de Armas that he introduced her to his mother Christine Boldt at the beginning of June. At the beginning of July, the couple in love are said to have started looking for a house together. Anyway, Affleck and de Armas were spotted touring properties in Los Angeles.

But who is the pretty brunette who turned Ben Affleck’s head?

Who is Ana de Armas?

The native Cuban was already known in her teenage years for the lead role in the Cuban series “Una rosa de Francia”. At the age of 18, de Armas, who grew up with her grandparents as a child, moved to Madrid. Here she got a role in the teen series “Es Internando”, popular in Spain, in which she was seen from 2007 to 2010.









The actress, born in 1988, later moved to Los Angeles to try her luck in Hollywood. Since then she has appeared in numerous US productions such as the erotic thriller “Knock Knock” (2015) and the comedy “War Dogs” (2016). She became known to a wider audience with her role in “Blade Runner 2049”. For her performance in the mystery film “Knives Out” (2019) she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in the Comedy / Musical category.