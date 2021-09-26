Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsNew love Ana de Armas: Who is the woman who gives Ben...
News

New love Ana de Armas: Who is the woman who gives Ben Affleck support again?

By Sonia Gupta
0
66




The actor seems to be so serious about Anna de Armas that he introduced her to his mother Christine Boldt at the beginning of June. At the beginning of July, the couple in love are said to have started looking for a house together. Anyway, Affleck and de Armas were spotted touring properties in Los Angeles.

But who is the pretty brunette who turned Ben Affleck’s head?

Who is Ana de Armas?

The native Cuban was already known in her teenage years for the lead role in the Cuban series “Una rosa de Francia”. At the age of 18, de Armas, who grew up with her grandparents as a child, moved to Madrid. Here she got a role in the teen series “Es Internando”, popular in Spain, in which she was seen from 2007 to 2010.




The actress, born in 1988, later moved to Los Angeles to try her luck in Hollywood. Since then she has appeared in numerous US productions such as the erotic thriller “Knock Knock” (2015) and the comedy “War Dogs” (2016). She became known to a wider audience with her role in “Blade Runner 2049”. For her performance in the mystery film “Knives Out” (2019) she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in the Comedy / Musical category.


Previous articleDeclaration of love to her “pretty” sons
Next articleShould you invest money in Bitcoin? – The New South Tyrolean Daily Newspaper
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv