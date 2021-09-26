New look! Katy Perry surprises with a long, curly mane

Wow what a look! It is no longer a secret that Katy Perry (36) likes to reinvent herself when it comes to styling. Blonde, brown, short or long – meanwhile the singer has tried almost everything with her hair. Although she is a real style chameleon, she always manages to surprise her fans. Like now when Katy relies on lush curls for filming!

Production for the new American Idol season is currently in full swing – and on hers Instagram-Canal grants juror Katy now a look behind the scenes of your community. On two snapshots, she sits very relaxed at the jury desk and probably attracts everyone’s attention with her extremely long whale mane. She has tied her blonde, curly hair in a high ponytail and is hardly recognizable. It is quite possible that these are removable extensions that are removed again after the end of the rotation.

The followers celebrate the look of the 36-year-old extremely – the post is not only commented on in large numbers and showered with compliments, it is also liked, believe it or not, over two million times. Already a few weeks ago enthusiastic Katy her fans with a picture from the set: At the time, however, the focus was on her impressive after-baby body and she still wore her hair short.









