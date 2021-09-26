New documentary: might Natalie Portman make you a vegetarian?

As a committed vegetarian, Natalie Portman is committed to animal welfare in a new documentary.

“In good food, good food, blood and offal, torture and putrefaction are involved.” That stomach-turning opening sentence of the article “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” which appeared in The New Yorker in 1999 and made a chef an overnight sensation, was a portal into the stomach of one Man’s; a Machiavellian place ruled by tendons and drainers. But Anthony Bourdain didn’t just speak for himself. In the United States, his definition of cuisine drowned in ketchup or sauce is pretty much the same as the diet of a nation. Is a hamburger a sacred ritual or a sinful offering? The decision is yours.

Eating Animals, a pointed new documentary based on the 2009 book of the same name by Jonathan Safran Foer, is sure of its verdict (in short: don’t do it). And more and more research comes to the same result. On the one hand, there is the health aspect. A recent study links a diet high in animal protein with a 60 percent increased risk of cardiovascular disease, while the World Health Organization classified red meat as “likely carcinogenic” in a 2015 report. Then there is the environmental aspect. According to the film, between 14 and 50 percent of climate change can be traced back to animal husbandry – from destroyed forests to methane emissions from cows. Disgusting pink puddles of waste allow toxic sludge to seep into the groundwater and the river network, and the routine use of antibiotics on farm animals leads to so-called superbugs, which make a pandemic more and more likely. “All we know about eating animals is that we don’t want to know,” wrote Elizabeth Kolbert in a review of Foer’s book.

The crux of this willful blindness, which is at the heart of the film, directed by Christopher Dillon Quinn and narrated by Natalie Portman, is the element of torture. Only 1 percent of American meat does not come from factory farming, which makes us all members of an inhumane society. But Eating Animals is not the first film to show us footage from slaughterhouses filmed with a hidden camera, showing how forklifts push frail cows and workers throw piglets like water balloons. It’s not the first time we’ve seen farmers wade through a carpet of neglected chickens, banished forever in the dark. And it’s just the latest in a long line of documentaries that rightly raise the moral finger. Thanks to the cast, which consists of a former chicken meat producer for the US company Perdue Farms, a veterinarian and whistleblower, an environmental fisherman and a specialist in ancient poultry, abstract problems are anchored in everyday life. Is that enough to initiate a change? In the film, Foer describes how committed vegetarianism replaced “a diet of responsible contradiction” for him. Bourdain saw it differently: In that 1999 article, he called vegetarians “and their Hezbollah-like splinter group, the vegans”, the “enemies of everything good and decent in the human soul”. An exaggeration, yes, but according to his understanding of food as a means of empathy and the bridge between cultures, in his opinion there is the right place and time for everything. So that you can form your own opinion, we have put together four points that are inspired by the film.









It’s never too late to become a vegetarian – again and again

“Mark Twain said it would be very easy to quit smoking, after all, he had done it a hundred times. Being a vegetarian would add to this list of easier things, ”writes Foer in Eating Animals. That’s how it is, because how many servings of spaghetti Bolognese or ham sandwiches have you had since reading the last synopsis on the subject of factory farming and renouncing meat? This time of year, when the markets are full of fresh fruits and vegetables (and Instagram full of pictures of tiny, adorable pigs), it’s easiest to indulge in all the glory of the flora once more. And if you’re in the mood for something hearty, why not try a “bloody” Impossible burger or throw a Beyond Meat patty on the grill (US food giant Tyson Foods holds 5 percent of the company as alternative protein).

See chickens with new eyes

The increase in therapy animals underpins what we all already knew: animals have a deep connection with humans. But apart from Bello and Kitty, 60 percent of all mammals in the world are farm animals, as Foer writes: “In practice, every animal that is kept on a mass scale is treated in a way that would be illegal for dogs or cats.” Called “concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs)” in the USA, “treat living animals like dead” – a sobering thought about the connection between quality of life and food quality. Break this cycle! Make friends with a laying hen in the backyard or a mother pig in a sanctuary and let the fork rest for now.

The power is yours – invest your time or money right

Renouncing meat is a landmark decision, but don’t expect the industry to take notice. There are simply too many fast food chains for that. However, collective activism can make a difference. The Animal Legal Defense Fund, which campaigns against torture in agriculture, fights against so-called Ag-Gag laws, which criminalize video recordings of abuse in factory farms and slaughterhouses. “The ag-gag laws are the stupidest thing the agribusiness has done so far,” says Dr. Temple Grandin, Professor of Animal Science. In the documentary she forms a welcome splash of color in her embroidered cornflower blue western blouse with a red scarf. “If you are sharply criticized” – because bad practices or abuse have been made public – “you should open the door, not close it”. Advocate for improvement and support the good. And don’t forget a whistleblower’s statement: “You vote with your fork at least three times a day.”

Support ethical, independent farmers when you eat meat

Old school farmers with actual free range chickens and actual pasture cattle depend on meat eaters for survival. “I don’t know how else to finance what I’m doing. That’s how I save these endangered species, ”says Frank Reese of Good Shepherd Poultry Ranch in Lindsborg, Kansas. “If we want to ensure their preservation and save them, we have to put them back into our diet.” Save on one of Reese’s turkeys or attend a chef-led dinner showcasing his unusual poultry breeds. As Julia Child once said of factory-farmed chicken: “If you are only interested in price, you often end up with something that tastes like the stuffing of a teddy bear.”