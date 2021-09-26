Natalie Portman on her children and nannies

Berlin (AP) – The actress Natalie Portman (37) wants to subordinate her family life to the film business as little as possible.

+++ Current celebrity news +++

The Jerusalem-born US-American told “Bild am Sonntag” that her husband Benjamin Millepied and they are “very involved parents. That is very important to both of us, because I did not give birth to any children to dump them with nannies. ” Portman’s children are seven and almost two years old, and the family lives relatively withdrawn.









Even in Hollywood it is “very possible to have a completely normal working day,” said the Oscar winner (“Black Swan”), who was 13 years old in the thriller “Leon, the Professional” (1994). Had had a breakthrough and shone a little later in the gang epic “Heat”. However, it is clear to her: “You have to learn to compromise. And first and foremost, I’m just a mother. But I also want to work. It’s a constant challenge.” As soon as the children are a little older, “we must come up with something new,” Portman said of her ambitious parenting model.