Natalie Portman and the compulsion to make an intimate confession

Natalie Portman once had a friend who called her “Moscow”. Because she always looks out the window as sadly as one of these characters from Russian novels or plays by Anton Chekhov. Natalie Portman, 35, is no longer with this man, but admits: “I have this desire, this longing, this tendency over there that everything is better”.

The actress and Oscar winner wrote these words to New York writer Jonathan Safran Foer, 39, who wrote the bestsellers “Everything is Enlightened” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”. His pamphlet “Eat Animals” from 2009 is something like the bible of vegetarians and vegans.

Melancholic but humorous

For more than ten years the two have been in close e-mail exchange after Portman, who was then in her early 20s, had contacted Foer after reading “Everything is enlightened”. Foer has now published part of this correspondence in a supplement to the “New York Times”.

Jonathan Safran Foer is rumored to have fallen in love with Natalie Portman Source: picture alliance / Effigie / Leemage

What makes these e-mails so worth reading is the melancholy but also humorous thoughtfulness with which Natalie Portman looks at the world, the Moscow perspective that Foer also shares. It’s about the big questions in life and the banalities of everyday life. Foer, father of two sons, writes an entire paragraph about those days when the garbage collection comes: “Thursday and Sunday are garbage days. Tuesday is garbage and recycling day, Monday and Tuesday are also the days when people park on the other side of the street. That actually makes Tuesday – parking, rubbish and recycling – a very special day. “

And about raising guinea pigs: “It’s almost 6:00 in the morning. The boys are still sleeping. I can hear the guinea pigs rumbling. People often think that loneliness and writer’s block are the two greatest challenges of being a writer. In fact, the hardest part is having to take care of guinea pigs ”.

And he asks Portman, “How do you feel about freedom? When do you most ardently wish you had more of this? When do you most ardently wish you had less? “

“Hi, I’m Finnish” – that would be so easy

Portman’s emails, on the other hand, show her penchant for Weltschmerz, but also a fine self-irony and modesty. She explains about her private life: “Weekends are the best for rituals because they belong entirely to me. I then do all of the laundry for the past week, which I like a lot. Because it is a task that has a clear beginning and a clear end. And then we’ll spend the weekend together as a family. “

In another e-mail, Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, ponders her origins and what the relationship to Israel means for her work as a director: “I have learned that if you have something set in Israel, even if only it the story of love between a boy and his mother is that it is considered ‘brave’. I often wish I came from a country that seems harmless to everyone, a neutral, unproblematic country. Something like – ‘Hi, I’m Finnish.’ But I know that Israel – the place and its stories – occupy me like nothing else. “

These emails are mostly sent in the early hours of the morning. That seems intimate, the reader sees the two famous, beautiful people, how they think deeply about life and their existence on the laptop before sunrise, no candlelight, but the blue light of the screens. Romance 2.0.









The limits of the private

It is a seemingly private glimpse – but shortly after it was published, criticism was voiced in the USA. Portman’s directorial debut “A Story of Love and Darkness” is just coming to US cinemas. And Foer will publish a novel in September for the first time in eleven years (in Germany, “Here am I” will be published in November). So is self-revelation used for advertising?

The private of correspondence has its limits. Rumors have been around for years about Natalie Portman and Jonathan Safran Foer. Allegedly, the email exchange in 2014 should have been the reason for the marriage between Foer and his ex-wife, the writer Nicole Krauss. Foer fell in love with Natalie Portman, it was said in the gossip press at the time. The allegations have never been confirmed.

Portman has been married to the French ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied since 2012, and the couple has had a son since 2011.

Saved from the digital abyss

Foer claims right at the beginning that all past mail traffic fell victim to a server change at Hotmail. And Portman then allowed himself to joke: “I’m glad to hear that our correspondence (at least my part) has sunk into the digital abyss”.

Natalie Portman has been married to the French dancer Benjamin Millepied since 2012 Source: picture alliance / abaca

The sociologist Jan-Hinrik Schmidt calls the phenomenon “personal publics” when people share very intimate information via Facebook and Co. They define the “public” themselves – whether through several hundred “friends” or in other media. More than authentic self-disclosure, it is mostly about self-presentation – and with stars and starlets it is also about self-marketing.

The private is instrumentalized in order to gain maximum attention. The Kardashian clan has set standards and generated a worldwide public with the staging of private life. New, allegedly unintended scandals are the result. Those who do not reveal anything about themselves are not part of the attention economy.

What is real, what is authentic and truthful? Most of the time, fans, viewers and readers do not find out at all or only then when something really private involuntarily comes to light.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a taped phone call between her husband Kanye West and pop star Taylor Swift on the social network. What at first glance looks like a nasty attack against Swift could ultimately benefit everyone involved, because the media noise is safe for them.

Really old, really private

Swift, herself a master of public cleaning, is debating whether her love life, the liaison with actor Tom Hiddleston, is really authentic or just to fuel the gossip, because a new album should be released soon. This is how singer Beyoncé recently handled it, who dealt with an alleged marriage crisis on her new album “Lemonade” and sings about having been betrayed by her husband Jay Z.

In the case of Foer and Portman, Foer reveals in the end that while he was communicating with Portman, he exchanged parallel messages with a Hotmail robot, which was actually able to restore part of the old and really private correspondence: Natalie Portman’s very first email to Jonathan Safran Foer. It’s a fan letter.

But whether they are real or not: Portman and Foer write cleverly, their emails are full of wisdom and wit. And they make you think. Great topic for future episodes: the compulsion of constant self-revelation, which can lead to deception and hypocrisy. Natalie Portman could look sadly out of the window with her “Moscow” look.