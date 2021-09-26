Movies About Breakup: These 15 Movies Honestly Talk About The End Of Love

Separation films show in many ways how people deal with when their relationship ends. GQ.de has selected the 15 most beautiful ones.

A breakup can trigger many different emotions; Anger, sadness, and depression often go hand in hand with it. But many questions also remain unanswered, especially about the reasons for the “failure” of love and it is not uncommon for someone who has been abandoned to have doubts as to whether a life without the partner and without the relationship can be just as worth living Times when social media, especially Instagram, bombard us with pictures and videos of the (supposed) love happiness of our friends, family and colleagues, lovesickness can feel extremely painful and isolating.

The following films may not be a cure for a broken heart, but they deal in a multifaceted, sensitive, and original way with what it does to two people when physical and emotional closeness suddenly becomes distance. Here are 15 honest films about breakup.

Marriage Story (2019)

With the feel-good tragedy “Marriage Story”, director Noah Baumbach deals with his own divorce battle with Jennifer Jason Leigh – sometimes surprisingly funny, often very, very painful, every second full of empathy for his two main characters (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver ), who may have really messed up their marriage, but somehow want to save the peace of the family for their little son.

Solo album (2003)

When Ben (Matthias Schweighöfer) in his mid-twenties is abandoned by his girlfriend Katharina (Nora Tschirner), a world collapses for the otherwise self-confident music editor. The Berliner wants to overcome his lovesickness as quickly as possible based on 10 rules, but the more he tries, the more he realizes what he had in his loved one. Based on the bestseller of the same name by Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre, this romantic comedy captures in an ingenious way how chaotic the world of emotions looks when one suffers a serious loss.

Matthias Schweighöfer suffers from a broken heart in “Soloalbum”.





United Archives / kpa Publicity Stills / picture-alliance.com

Like Crazy (2011)

Anyone who does not suffer from this romance, like a dog, probably has a heart of stone: While studying abroad in the USA, the British Anna (adorable: Felicity Jones) falls in love with Jacob (Anton Yelchin). When she has problems with her visa, the two tender happiness is put to the test. The young couple split up again and again, only to find that neither can or will without the other. With this film, director Drake Doremus demonstrated for the first time his extraordinary talent for capturing the intimacy between two people on film and making it tangible for the audience.

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2013)

Thematically, this heartwarming comedy with Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg is a blatant counterpart to the “War of the Roses”: “Celeste and Jesse Forever” shows in a credible way that for some people love does not end with a divorce: The eponymous couple Jesse and Celeste remain namely, they are also close friends beyond that, but that does not mean that they do not have complicated feelings for each other. (Also interesting: 15 honest films about love – guaranteed kitsch-free)

La La Land (2017)

Inspired by the musicals of old Hollywood, Damien Chazelle tells the romance between aspiring actress Mia (Oscar for Emma Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling). Despite all the romanticism, including a floating dance in the starry sky, the film asks the question of whether it is worth sacrificing love in order to fulfill other dreams.

500 Days of Summer (2009)

What may seem like great love is in truth perhaps only the projection of our own romantic ideas onto a person who is sympathetic and more or less accessible to us – that is the bitter truth with which this romantic comedy (to be seen on Disney +) with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel faced.