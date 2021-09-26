Movie of the week: “The Wonderful Mr. Rogers”

By Jörg Taszman

One of the nicest Hollywood stars in his element: Tom Hanks as “The Wonderful Mr. Rogers”. (picture alliance / Everett Collection / TriStar Picture / Lacey Terrell)

An unequal pair of men: The cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel is supposed to portray the always friendly presenter Fred Rogers. Impressive in “The wonderful Mr. Rogers” is the gentle transformation of Tom Hanks into the somewhat weird title hero.

Why is?

Fred Rogers is an institution on American television. Generations of Americans grew up watching his children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”. The always friendly host not only explains the world to children, but also impresses them as a puppeteer and entertainer.

Now, of all people, the arrogant and quick-tempered New York journalist Lloyd Vogel is supposed to write a 400-word long portrait of Rogers, who is notorious for writing often damning articles about those he interviews. But the slightly weird, amiable Fred Rogers does not offer Lloyd Vogel any target in his home studios in Pittsburgh. On the contrary: Rogers takes an active part in Vogel’s private life and his broken relationship with his father. This is not without consequences even with the die-hard cynic and egomaniac.

What is special

Aesthetically quite demanding, the film changes formats. Again and again you see old 4: 3 video recordings from a TV studio, which are reminiscent of a long-forgotten TV era. You see the US cities of Pittsburgh and New York as brightly colored miniature sets and only the film action takes place in a broader cinema format, but deliberately works with a traditional visual language that is also more likely to be stuck in the 1980s.









Also impressive is the gentle transformation of Tom Hanks, who still looks like Tom Hanks with larger eyebrows and a neat haircut, but slightly alienated and at first almost eerie due to his exaggerated American friendliness and gentle voice. As a trained cinema viewer, one no longer trusts friendly men unconditionally. This is exactly what makes the figure so attractive.

valuation

Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys embody the unequal male couple in an ideal way. Both play skillfully with their image. Hanks (who was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for this role) has been one of the nicest and most pleasant Hollywood stars for decades and so you immediately take this almost threateningly dear TV entertainer away from him. Matthew Rhys delighted fans for years as a Russian sleeper spy in “The Americans” and is able to portray complex, not always sympathetic characters in a believable way.

The direction by Marielle Heller is rather inconspicuous, the story about reconciliation and forgiveness is quite predictable. Nevertheless, this warm-hearted film, which was released in theaters exactly a year ago in the USA and was a great success, is simply doing well in these gloomy pandemic times without cinemas and cultural diversity. Although released on VOD and DVD at the same time, the DVD is particularly worthwhile due to the many extras, extended scenes and important background information.

The Wonderful Mr. Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Director: Marielle Heller

With Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper

USA 2019, 109 minutes