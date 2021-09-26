Most Dangerous Celebrity 2020 – Kylie Jenner

She is not only currently the highest paid celebrity worldwide, but also the most dangerous when it comes to online searches on the Internet: First place in this year’s “Most Dangerous Celebrity” study by McAfee went to Kylie Jenner, who was featured on the reality television series “Keeping up with the Kardashians “became famous.

When looking for their favorite celebrities on the Internet, Germans are increasingly falling victim to online fraud

Kylie Jenner is the most dangerous on the net this year, according to the annual McAfee study

Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Aniston follow in second and third place

For 14 years, McAfee has determined in its “Most Dangerous Celebrity” study which search queries for celebrities most frequently lead to a threat to Internet users.

As part of the Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner has been in the limelight since the infamous reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. With her now 900 million dollar cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics, she expanded her fame even further and was most recently listed by Forbes as the world’s highest paid celebrity this year – she only narrowly escaped the title of youngest billionaire.

Models Hailey Baldwin and Cara Delevingne, actress Jennifer Aniston, singer Rihanna and television presenter Cathy Hummels also made it into the German Top 10 list of this year’s “Most Dangerous Celebrities”.

Top 10 most dangerous celebrities in Germany:

Kylie Jenner Hailey Baldwin Jennifer Aniston Ryan Gosling Cara Delevingne Cathy Hummels Rihanna Dakota Johnson Miley Cyrus Zac Efron

During the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many Germans were stuck at home and online activities increased accordingly. In order to provide entertainment in their own four walls, many consumers have searched the Internet for free films, TV series or the latest updates and insider information about their favorite celebrities. Cyber ​​criminals take advantage of this trend and benefit from the curiosity of users. When looking for the latest information, fans often land on dangerous links that lead them to fraudulent websites and possibly steal their private data or infect the device with malware.

“Cyber ​​criminals take advantage of the fascination of many consumers with the world of stars and starlets to lure unsuspecting fans to fraudulent websites that install malware on the devices and thus access private information and log-in details,” says Andreas Volkert , McAfee Security Specialist. “Today more than ever, users are looking for free entertainment on the Internet. In order not to fall for the tricks of the cyber criminals, fans must always remain attentive, always think twice before they click on links and protect their digital activities ”.









Tips for consumer safety online:

Be careful when clicking: When looking for classic movies and updates on their favorite celebrities, users should only click on links from trusted sources. The safest way is still to wait for the official release date of films and series and then watch them on a legitimate streaming portal. Third-party websites should be avoided as they could contain malware.

When looking for classic movies and updates on their favorite celebrities, users should only click on links from trusted sources. The safest way is still to wait for the official release date of films and series and then watch them on a legitimate streaming portal. Third-party websites should be avoided as they could contain malware. Stay away from illegal streaming sites and mp3 downloads: Before consumers dive into the depths of the internet to stream the latest hits from Rihanna or Miley Cyrus, they must first make sure they are using trusted music streaming services – even if it comes at a cost. Many of the illegal downloads come with malware or disguise themselves as mp3 files.

Before consumers dive into the depths of the internet to stream the latest hits from Rihanna or Miley Cyrus, they must first make sure they are using trusted music streaming services – even if it comes at a cost. Many of the illegal downloads come with malware or disguise themselves as mp3 files. Protect yourself with cyber security solutions: Holistic security solutions such as McAfee LiveSafe protect you from cyber criminal activities such as malware, phishing attacks and other threats.

Holistic security solutions such as McAfee LiveSafe protect you from cyber criminal activities such as malware, phishing attacks and other threats. Activate child lock: Many children already adore their idols and favorite celebrities at a young age and are therefore particularly susceptible to research on the Internet. In order to protect you accordingly against fraudulent websites, it is important to activate the parental controls on your devices in order to minimize the risk.

Study methodology:

McAfee used the Google API Console to search for popular mobile, PC and platform games that are related to certain search terms (e.g. Prominent + Torrent). So, “Most Dangerous” really means that these celebrities are likely to be popular search terms.

Search terms this year:

Torrent

Free mp3

Nude photos

Free downloads

Using data from McAfee WebAdvisor, domains and URLs were classified with a risk value of “high”, “medium” or “not verified”. The URLs received a value between -127 and +127, with higher values ​​reflecting a higher risk. The value was calculated using the following formula: Hazard = 1 * (high risk) + 0.5 * (medium risk) + 0.13 * (unverified risk).