Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks fight for freedom of the press

In 1971, Katharine “Kay” Graham (Meryl Streep) was a woman at the helm of the US publishing house that publishes the renowned Washington Post. As the first female newspaper publisher in America, Kay has a tough time, and the newspaper is about to go public. It gets explosive when editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) wants to report on a huge cover-up scandal in the White House in which four US presidents alone are involved. For freedom of the press, Kay and Ben are not only risking their careers, but also the future of the “Post”. And their opponent is, of all things, the US government …

A plea for freedom of the press

“The publisher” may take place in 1971, but the film seems to be more topical than ever – especially in the era of US President Donald Trump (74), who explicitly declared the press to be an “enemy of the people.”

In “Die Verlegerin” a political scandal is exposed by the “Washington Post”, which the US government tried to cover up at the time. The Pentagon Papers, once secret documents of the US Department of Defense, revealed how the public was misinformed about the Vietnam War.









With his film drama, Steven Spielberg made a plea for freedom of the press and for newspaper journalism. The message is clear: the task of the media is to hold politicians accountable on behalf of the people. It is less the investigative journalism shown, such as the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” (2015). In “Die Verlegerin”, the focus is on making decisions behind the scenes. The story already exists, but will it be printed or not? What are the consequences and is it worth the risk to bring the truth to light?

In the film, that decision rests with Oscar winner Meryl Streep. As Kay Graham (1917-2001), Streep first has to make himself heard while surrounded by men. She is ridiculed and not taken seriously as the first female publisher in the USA. An unusual character for Streep, who rarely plays roles in which she doubts herself and at times seems downright helpless. Tom Hanks remains a little pale as Ben Bradlee (1921-2014), then editor-in-chief of the Washington Post. But in the end, both find their old strength.

Conclusion

“Die Verlegerin” is the first film that the trio of Hanks, Spielberg and Streep made together. The strip conveys a clear and, above all, important message with regard to freedom of the press and journalism, as well as the responsibility that comes with it. In times of “fake news” this is more topical than ever.

spot on news