Meryl Streep and Jane Fonda were the eye-catchers of the evening

The Oscars were awarded for the 90th time in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Meryl Streep and Jane Fonda also deserved a golden boy for their outfits. Because the grandes dames of the film industry stole the show from the young hops on the red carpet.

When the Oscars are awarded in Hollywood, the rich and famous don’t be asked twice. But on the contrary. People are kind enough to dress up and walk the red carpet in expensive designer robes. Two women did a particularly good job: Meryl Streep and Jane Fonda.

Meryl Streep, who incidentally holds the Oscar record as the most nominated actress of all time, came as Lady in Red. The 68-year-old opted for a red robe with a killer cleavage. She wore a tiny belt around her wasp waist.

Meryl Streep: The actress opted for a red robe. (Source: Getty Images)









Only the twelve years older Jane Fonda could put the “publisher” actress in the shade on Sunday evening. The aerobics icon chose a figure-hugging dress in white for the award ceremony. Actually, nothing unusual if Miss Fonda weren’t already 80 years old.

Jane Fonda: The aerobics icon came in a white dress. (Source: Getty Images)

Yes, many women must have struggled with rising envy at this sight. And what did the rest of the film elite wear? Jennifer Lawrence went for lots of glitter, while Whoopi Goldberg went for a floral, off-the-shoulder robe.

