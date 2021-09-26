MCU superstar Chris Hemsworth returns in the first Netflix teaser KINO.de

As part of the “Tudum” fan event, Netflix has published a first teaser for the action sequel “Tyler Rake: Extraction 2”.

– Warning: Spoilers for “Tyler Rake: Extraction” will follow! –

At the end of the action thriller “Tyler Rake: Extraction” it wasn’t entirely clear whether the eponymous Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) survived. There were hints, but the audience should obviously figure out whether or not they want a future for Rake.

That the tough mercenary survived and would plunge into a new adventure, however, became clear very quickly: Because the film from “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who acted as scriptwriters and producers here, turned out to be huge Hit for the streaming service Netflix. In fact, it is still the undisputed number 1 of the most watched Netflix original films. So a sequel was a done deal.

As part of the “Tudum” fan event, Netflix has now made it official and published a first teaser trailer in which it becomes clear without a doubt that Tyler Rake is returning:

Chris Hemsworth is already training hard for “Extraction 2”

Of all the announcements, the one of “Extraction 2” should have been the least surprising. After all, a sequel has already been discussed. Debut director and stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave announced at the beginning of the year that he would start filming in autumn 2021. At the same time it was announced that the Russos would again take care of the script and produce. The first film was based on the graphic novel “Ciudad“The Russos and Ande Parks.

In addition, Hemsworth, who will soon appear in the MCU film “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” and as Terry Bollea alias Hulk Hogan in a biopic, has already let his fans know via Instagram that he is training for “Extraction “Continuation has started. For Thor and Hulk Hogan, he had to gain mass and look as pumped up as possible. It’s different with Tyler Rake: The mercenary has to be agile, fast and persistent, explained Hemsworth:

