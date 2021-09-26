Matt Damon – That’s how expensive it is to save his life in movies

Today shows ProSieben from 8:15 p.m. Ridley Scott’s science fiction film The Martian. On the occasion of this, it is worth taking a look back at 2015, when the costs of film rescue by Matt Damon were calculated:

Be it as an American soldier on the Western Front of World War II or as an astronaut on a strange planet or even another solar system. Matt Damon’s characters have a knack for getting lost in their films. The many rescue missions also involve a large number of posts. Be material, personnel and, in the end, of course, money. A Quora user has now estimated how much the rescue of Matt Damon cost (via /Movie ):









Courage to be truthful: $ 300 thousand

Saving Private Ryan: $ 100,000

Titan AE: $ 200 billion

Syriana: $ 50 thousand

Green Zone: $ 50 thousand

Elysium: $ 100 million

Interstellar: $ 500 billion

The Martian: $ 200 billion

So it comes to a total of about $ 900 billion. That makes up about a quarter of the United States’ annual budget. Matt Damon’s films grossed approximately $ 3.8 billion when adjusted for inflation. So if the actor was going to pay the bill, he’d have quite a while to work.

Can you see why so much money is being put into saving Matt Damon?