Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsMatt Damon - That's how expensive it is to save his life...
News

Matt Damon – That’s how expensive it is to save his life in movies

By Sonia Gupta
0
39




Today shows ProSieben from 8:15 p.m. Ridley Scott’s science fiction film The Martian. On the occasion of this, it is worth taking a look back at 2015, when the costs of film rescue by Matt Damon were calculated:

Be it as an American soldier on the Western Front of World War II or as an astronaut on a strange planet or even another solar system. Matt Damon’s characters have a knack for getting lost in their films. The many rescue missions also involve a large number of posts. Be material, personnel and, in the end, of course, money. A Quora user has now estimated how much the rescue of Matt Damon cost (via /Movie ):




Courage to be truthful: $ 300 thousand
Saving Private Ryan: $ 100,000
Titan AE: $ 200 billion
Syriana: $ 50 thousand
Green Zone: $ 50 thousand
Elysium: $ 100 million
Interstellar: $ 500 billion
The Martian: $ 200 billion

So it comes to a total of about $ 900 billion. That makes up about a quarter of the United States’ annual budget. Matt Damon’s films grossed approximately $ 3.8 billion when adjusted for inflation. So if the actor was going to pay the bill, he’d have quite a while to work.

Can you see why so much money is being put into saving Matt Damon?


Previous articleGlobal Citizen Live: Elton John opens concert
Next articleChristian Bale: Great transformation for the new film “Backseat” – people
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv