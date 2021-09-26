Matt Damon is shooting cop thriller with director James Mangold

Los Angeles (AP) – Hollywood star Matt Damon (49, “The Martian”) wants to appear in front of the camera again for director James Mangold (“Walk the Line”).

+++ Current celebrity news +++

After their collaboration on the racing drama “Le Mans – Against Any Chance”, the duo now wants to shoot the police thriller “The Force”, as reported by the US industry journals “Variety” and “Deadline.com”.









The bestseller template of the same name by US author Don Winslow (German title “Corruption”) leads into the underworld of New York with drugs, murder and organized crime. Damon takes on the role of a senior cop involved in a corruption scandal. Damon played a similar character in Martin Scorsese’s 2006 thriller “Departed”. Initially, nothing was known about the start of filming “The Force”.

Damon also currently has the period drama “The Last Duel” directed by Ridley Scott on his schedule. Mangold recently announced plans for a biography of Bob Dylan that would star Timothée Chalamet. At the Academy Awards in February, Mangold’s “Le Mans – Against Any Chance” is in the running for four prizes, including the top category “Best Film”.