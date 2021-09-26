Mark Wahlberg is almost 50: Everyone is talking about his six-pack – people

Topless – that’s how we like Mark Wahlberg (48) best …

Luck for the ladies: This is exactly how the actor (“Transformers”) shows himself on his new one Instagram-Photo. On it he stands in front of a mirror, wearing only short sports trousers. Steel six-pack, upper arms as wide as thighs – Wahlberg delighted 13.4 million subscribers with his mega-muscles.

And all like: Wow!

It has to be emphasized again: Mark Wahlberg is almost 50 years old!





Also an eye-catcher when dressed: Mark with his wife Rhea Durham. The couple have four children togetherPhoto: AP / dpa



Of course, fitness fan Wahlberg knows best how impressive his top form is for his age. Next to the photo he put the hastag “#ageisjustanumber” (German: age is just a number) – a subtle reference to his 48 years, which makes his steely body even more enviable.



What helped Wahlberg get this body? A fitness trend from Australia called F45, a 45 day challenge. Although the actor already had a certain basic amount of muscle mountains …









Prominent colleagues are impressed: “Show people what people in their 40s can do! You look awesome, buddy, “comments actor Mario Lopez (45) on Instagram. Football superstar Tom Brady (42) offers Wahlberg a job straight away: “We’re looking for capable players.”

Mark Wahlberg is known for his lifestyle that would make the toughest US Marine work up a sweat: getting up at 2:30 a.m. (!) And doing sports, sports, sports over and over again. And in between: eat, eat, eat. Only healthy and protein-rich foods, of course. 7.30 p.m. it’s back to bed.

You can do it. Or maybe not. Just looking is nice too.