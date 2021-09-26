Sunday, September 26, 2021
Mark Wahlberg is almost 50: Everyone is talking about his six-pack – people

By Vimal Kumar
Topless – that’s how we like Mark Wahlberg (48) best …

Luck for the ladies: This is exactly how the actor (“Transformers”) shows himself on his new one Instagram-Photo. On it he stands in front of a mirror, wearing only short sports trousers. Steel six-pack, upper arms as wide as thighs – Wahlberg delighted 13.4 million subscribers with his mega-muscles.

And all like: Wow!

It has to be emphasized again: Mark Wahlberg is almost 50 years old!


Also an eye-catcher when dressed: Mark with his wife Rhea Durham. The couple have four children together

Also an eye-catcher when dressed: Mark with his wife Rhea Durham. The couple have four children together

Of course, fitness fan Wahlberg knows best how impressive his top form is for his age. Next to the photo he put the hastag “#ageisjustanumber” (German: age is just a number) – a subtle reference to his 48 years, which makes his steely body even more enviable.

What helped Wahlberg get this body? A fitness trend from Australia called F45, a 45 day challenge. Although the actor already had a certain basic amount of muscle mountains …




Mark Wahlberg is known for his lifestyle that would make the toughest US Marine work up a sweat: getting up at 2:30 a.m. (!) And doing sports, sports, sports over and over again. And in between: eat, eat, eat. Only healthy and protein-rich foods, of course. 7.30 p.m. it’s back to bed.

You can do it. Or maybe not. Just looking is nice too.


Just as hot today as in 1991: Mark (left) with his two years older brother DonniePhoto: WireImage / Getty Images



Vimal Kumar
